Georgetown Fire Department, along with other Scott County first responders are honoring retired Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs, who passed away in January 2020, with a memorial ruck/walk.
The event will take place May 13, beginning at Fire Station 3 and walking “roughly five miles” through town with three rest stops in between.
“We were looking to create a fire fighter memorial at Station 3, and we were looking for ways to honor Johnnie, but also involve the community and raise funds to build the memorial,” Georgetown Fire Captain Chris Logan said. “Running events are fun for a lot of people, but some people don’t like to do that. So, we thought this would be a good way of doing it and getting all of the first responders in the community involved.”
Tickets for the event may be purchased through Eventbrite. First responder registration is $20 and community registration is $30. Kids five and under are free.
“This will involve every emergency service in the county,” Logan said. “So, Georgetown Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire Department and Georgetown/Scott County EMS are all involved in this.”
The trek will begin at Fire Station 3, go to Georgetown Police Department, then Scott County Sheriff’s Office and EMS/City Fire Station, wrapping back up at Fire Station 3, he said.
Workouts and rest will be worked into each of the stops and snacks will be available.
Event registration starts between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on May 13 with the walk starting at 9 a.m.
“(Johnnie) loved working out and he loved this style of working out,” Logan said. “He was a big fan of burpees. He pushed himself all the way til the end. He loved them. He would constantly want everybody to stay in shape.
“He loved camping. He loved UK sports, obviously. But, he was just a great boss and a great friend.”
Logan looks forward to the community coming out and showing support for Johnnie.
“It’s just going to be a great time and we hope that anybody of any fitness level—you don’t have to be in shape to come walk with us. It’s going to be great.”