First Watch, The Daytime Cafe will hold its ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 21. A ceremonial check presentation to AMEN House will be made during the opening ceremonies as a result of funds raised during the restaurant’s pre-opening friends and family event.
First Watch is located in the former Ruby Tuesday building at 100 Tiger Way and has been completely renovated. The restaurant now features a large patio with open air and covered seating. The restaurant will be open for dine-in service, and will also feature online ordering, no-contact pickup and delivery available through the First Watch app.
The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Fist Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items such as quinoa power bowls, avocado toast and the chickichanga.
There are more than 365 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms.
