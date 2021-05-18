A $1 million pledge as part of a federal raise grant application was approved by Scott County Fiscal Court at its Friday morning meeting.
The funds would be used to improve and widen U.S. 460 from the Bourbon County line to I-75. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington proposed a resolution, which was discussed at last week’s work session, that would support the federal raise grant application by having the court pledge $1 million towards the project.
Covington added that a bill grant was approved for the Bourbon County side, which is currently underway, however the grant didn’t provide enough funding to finish the project.
“That was a successful bill grant application that we supported two years ago,” Covington said. “We’re to able to get all the funding with that bill grant, however this would help finish that project. It just makes so much sense to me that you’ve got a road that is traveled quite a bit by thousands of vehicles a day and it has very little shoulder, and the accident rates on that road are considerably higher than other highways across the state.
“The primary purpose in my mind is safety, but the other aspect is economic development. So many of our people and so much trucks travel between Bourbon and that corridor, as well as between Scott County and I-75, so I think it’s a great project for us to pursue.”
However, Covington was met with some pushback by Magistrate Chad Wallace, who felt that road would be an inconvenience and pose more safety risks to those residents in Newtown.
“If you think about Cynthiana Road and think about Leesburg, when the state built that, they went around Leesburg as you go to Cynthiana,” Wallace said. “But oh have the road that is going to go down to a slower speed limit, my fear is they are not going to slow down. They’re just going to continue going whether there’s a shoulder or not. I think that in this resolution, I would take a firm stand that it needs to bypass Newtown similar to what happened with Leesburg, just because I’m thinking about human behavior.”
While Covington said he didn’t disagree with Wallace, he also did not want to harm the court’s chances at being approved.
“I do not discount that if I had a magic wand to wave, certainly we’d go south and go around Newtown,” he said. “I’m just trying to move us and move the process to where we can try to access the federal dollars through the grant application and get it done. Can we put in there that county would prefer that it went south of Newtown? Certainly we can put that in there.”
In refute, Wallace said that if the county were to move forward with the project, he’d rather everything be done correctly upfront.
“With that being said, I think your comment was would you rather have all of something and maybe lack of what you exactly want,” Wallace said. “I think I want all of something that’s done right.”
Magistrate David Livingston added that there’s already a safety issue with the road as it stands now, to which Covington agreed, which is why he was hoping to push the resolution through.
However, Magistrate Kelly Corman then expressed some concern about the increased truck traffic and possible jamming up of those roads near residences.
Ultimately, Covington agreed to amend the resolution to include a section stating that a route that would bypass the community of Newtown would be the county’s preference moving forward with the project.
Following this amendment, the court unanimously approved the resolution.
The court also approved the first reading of the recently updated vicious animal and dogs running at-large ordinance. The previous ordinance was tabled at its second reading last month after citizens expressed concerns and a revised ordinance was drafted. At that meeting, Covington expressed his desire to include a section on noise concerns.
At Friday’s meeting, Covington said the court posted the revised ordinance on social media, but received no complaints. However, Wallace and Magistrate Bill Burke expressed some concern about including additional language.
“Magistrate Burke had reached out to me about an issue with people having basically animal waste that was deposited in people’s properties,” Wallace said. “I was looking at our ordinance, the current ordinance, it talks a lot about animals at-large and trying to alleviate that, but I look back at the city’s ordinance and it talks about animal waste disposal. It doesn’t identify dogs, it identifies certain animals such as cats. We’re focused mostly on dogs at-large, not cats at-large because they pose less of a risk. But that could possibly a nuisance.”
Covington said he spoke with Burke and they agreed they would circle back to this topic at a later date in order to get the current ordinance approved as is.
“My intent was, we’ve done a lot of work, talked a lot about this,” Covington said. “I’d like to get it put in place or at least get the wheels and then circle back to the cats or any other domestic animal that we might have to address.”
For clarification, Burke added that he wanted to pass this ordinance as well, but wanted to stress the importance of other issues not addressed in the ordinance.
“You can’t have your cat running to your neighbor’s house and using it for a litter box,” Burke said. “As far as the ordinance that’s before us now, I’m going to move that we go ahead and put this in, and we come back.”
The first reading of the revised animal control ordinance was then unanimously approved by the court.
Following new business, the court entered into executive session to discuss possible litigation. However, no further information was provided.
Other actions taken by the fiscal court include:
— Approved road dedication request.
— Approved Scott County Public Library board appointment.
— Approved Board of Assessment Appeals appointment.
— Approved second reading of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
— Approved part-time firefighter new hire.
— Approved one part-time and one full-time jail new hires.
— Approved one part-time and one full-time EMS new hire.
— Approved bid to resurface 12 miles of nine different county roads for the same amount as last year.
— Approved Scott County Roads Department surplus.
— Approved pay stub service proposal.
