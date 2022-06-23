By Emily Perkins
Georgetown News-Graphic
The Scott County Fiscal Court recently approved its $54.7 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
During the special-called meeting June 3 when a second reading of the proposed budget was approved, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he appreciated the hard work fiscal court staff has put into the budget.
“I really do think that we have looked holistically at the needs of the community,” Covington said. “We’ve done it in a fiscally responsible manner, and we’re addressing needs now and in the future. I appreciate all the work the fiscal court and all the magistrates have put in on this consideration.”
David Livingston, Seventh District magistrate, said he wanted to point out the “responsible nature of using one-time money for one-time expenses.”
“[N]ot applying ARPA funds to recurring expenses and using it for capital projects and things that could better the community for the long term, and not indebting ourselves to expenses that we apply money this year and then have to figure out how to do it next year,” he said.
Though it was part of meetings prior to the passing of the 2022-23 budget, money for restoration or an application for funds related to the 1825 Choctaw Academy were not part of the budget. Covington said although the fiscal court understands the importance of the Academy and its place in Scott County history, after research and legal counseling, it was decided the government entity should not charge forward as the applicant and fiscal agent for the proposed funding by Dr, Chip Richardson, who owns the property that shares an easement with the Georgetown-Scott County Museum.
In a letter to Richardson, County Attorney Rand Marshall said the fiscal court had been exploring options for preserving the 1825 Choctaw Academy.
“After a meeting with representatives of the museum board, it became clear that a partnership with them on this project would not be possible,” the letter states. “While they are committed to historical preservation in Scott County, they do not have the staff and other resources to dedicate to the Choctaw Indian Academy.”
In his letter the fiscal court acknowledges the Academy holds historic significance on a variety of levels, but the court would not participate financially as long as the property is in Richardson’s name or the name of any private person, Marshall said.
The budget consists of the general fund ($45.1 million), the road fund ($4.6 million), the jail fund ($4.6 million), the LGEA fund ($200,000), the county clerk storage fund ($175,100), the McCracken Fund ($2,000) and the hospital trust fund ($2,000).
Under the general expenses of Scott County government in the general fund, the following totals are noted: county judge-executive’s office ($338,075); county attorney’s office ($909,331); county clerk’s office ($1.3 million); sheriff’s office ($4.45 million); coroner’s office ($94,135); fiscal court ($226,500); PVA’s office ($180,000); board of assessment appeals ($500); county treasurer’s office ($194,464); personnel’s office ($158,370); alcohol beverage control administrator ($12,000); data processing services ($200,000); county law library ($600); election’s office ($187,500); planning and zoning ($631,065); economic development ($382,000); courthouse ($436,220); judicial center: court facility fees ($57,500); other county properties: Great Crossing Park ($126,817); and judicial center: standard AOC funds ($156,420).
In item two of the general fund, protection to persons and property are listed as: building code enforcement ($511,999); electrical inspector ($406,428); county fire department ($6,743,910); disaster and emergency services ($299,035); ambulance service ($3.9 million); emergency dispatch ($1,204,460); forest fire protection ($900); and public advocate program ($20,000).
General health and sanitation, item three of the general fund, includes: animal control ($595,804); environmental/other health ($117,000); soil and water conservation ($200,000).
The fourth item on the general fund notes social service amounts as: services to indigents ($75,000); senior citizens program ($85,500); cemetery ($108,623); and other social service programs ($1.3 million).
Recreation and culture totals include: parks and recreation ($1.99 million); museum ($50,000); tourist and convention ($10,000).
The airport expenses include $80,000 in operations and $4.4 million in capital projects.
For administration, or item seven of the general fund, amounts are listed for: general services ($957,375); contingent appropriations ($2 million); and fringe benefits ($9.7 million).
Under the first item for the road fund the road supervisor’s office is listed at $92,558 and road maintenance at $3.1 million.
Capital projects, found under item two of the road fund, show funding for bridges ($20,000) and capital projects ($80,000).
Administration totals in item three are: general services ($10,000); contingent appropriations ($500,000); and fringe benefits ($787,895).
In the jail fund’s first item, protection to persons and property, amounts are listed for the jailer’s office ($1.5 million) and operating expenses ($1.19 million).
The social services item under the jail fund amounted to $325,000.
Item three, administration, encompasses: general services ($10,675); contingent appropriations ($115,000); and fringe benefits ($1.45 million).
The local government economic assistance (LGEA) fund is listed as $200,000 for road maintenance.
Under special funds on the last page of the budget, the county clerk’s storage fund for general government ($175,100), the McCracken Fund for social services ($2,000) and the hospital trust fund for social services ($2,000) are also shown.
A closer look at the budget can be found by scanning the QR code associated with this article or by viewing the story online.
