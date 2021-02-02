In a tie-breaking vote, the Scott County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance that will expand term limits for the local airport board to four consecutive terms at Thursday night’s meeting.
The vote was split 4-3, with Magistrates Kelly Corman, Rick Hostettler and Chad Wallace voting against extending the amended ordinance. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington then had to break the tie, voting in favor of extending the term limits for the local airport board from two consecutive terms to four.
Covington said he wanted to ensure that the court did not think the goal was to abolish term limits altogether.
“Just to make sure everybody understands, there is still term limits, it’s just a maximum of four,” he said. “I certainly respect and understand the concerns.”
Covington also reminded the court that the city and state do not have any restrictions in regards to board term limits.
Corman said he felt shorter term limits were appropriate for boards, such as the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board.
“I think term limits are good,” Corman said. “I’m not sure that there’s one board that’s maybe tougher to be a board member on than others. I just think for me, I’m going back to my original thought which is that term limits are good.”
Wallace concurred with Corman and said the court shouldn’t approve the amended ordinance without properly advertising the open positions like Covington is currently doing.
“I will applaud the judge as far as opening up for doing a better job at publicly advertising for boards, because down our agenda we’re going to see where there’s plenty of interest in the parks board, and I think the same could be achieved for this board,” Wallce said.
Magistrate Dwayne Ellison, who voted in favor of the amended ordinance, suggested the court potential come back and reverse the decision immediately, thus only allowing the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board to open up term limits for these two reappointments up right now.
“I don’t know why we don’t put in the agenda to come right back and reverse it back to whatever,” he said. “That was my thing was pass this, as far as getting this (reappointments) through, then let’s immediately put it back on the agenda and get it back to normal.”
However, Magistrate Alvin Lyons then suggested waiting a cycle before potentially reverting the amendment to draw up more interest in the community.
“Maybe rather than do it immediately, let’s go through another cycle where we promote it like we did the parks board and see if we can get more,” he said.
Ultimately, the amended ordinance was approved and the reappointments to the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board will be allowed to proceed.
The fiscal court then voted to appoint Ron Flannery to the Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Rec Board, which Covington said got a lot of interest online.
“We put that out and advertised that opening, and I think that’s what we should be doing,” Covington said. “We had five individuals. Looking at the responses, I think all five are people that are worthy of consideration and would do a good job.”
But it was Ellison who suggested Flannery be the appointment because he felt his skillset would be an asset to the board.
“Ron has a huge background in finance and auditing,” Ellison said. “He does all kinds of trainings across the state. He’s very active with athletics in multiple roles that I know of. He’s trained a lot of people how to spend money, how to do accounting, how to do safeguarding so you don’t have issues…he could be somebody the board could lean on, especially the money side of things.”
Magistrate David Livingston concurred, and said Flannery’s extensive background in finance made him stand out as a candidate.
Covington added the city of Georgetown also has an opening coming up on the board, so those not selected for the position could still have an opportunity through that avenue. Flannery was then unanimously approved by the fiscal court to be appointed to the Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Rec Board.
It was also announced that three architecture firms for the Lisle Road Soccer Complex project, which will include a concession stand and bathroom, will be coming in for a Q&A session next Friday at 9 a.m. during the fiscal court’s work session. Covington said this was for some elaboration on their plans and then committee will plan to make a recommendation to the court.
This led into a discussion regarding the new Scott County Judicial Center construction. Covington said there would be a public hearing for Thursday, Feb. 18 where citizens can offer up their property for a potential site or part of the site for the project. The exact time will be announced this week in the News-Graphic.
Wallace suggested moving forward with some city property after the fact as the ideal location for the new judicial center would be downtown.
“I would assume that it would be the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office, the parking lot that is adjacent to Morales Way….that’s the only county property on that side of N. Hamilton Street,” he said.
But Covington added is that’s how the court chose to proceed, they would need to “approach the city of Georgetown about how to navigate that question about the street” as it belongs to the city.
Covington said the Project Development Board (PDB) for the new judicial center has a regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 25, where they will interview four different companies to serve as construction manager on the project, which will then narrow down a potential site for the project. But the exact date of completion, Covington said, is still 2.5 to 3 years down the road.
In other news, the fiscal also:
— Approved a Triport Road property proposal from Toyota for $48,000
— Approved EMA surplus of 103 handheld radios, 65 mobile radios and 37 battery chargers
— Approved seven EMS new hires
There will be a special-called fiscal court meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.