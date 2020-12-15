The Scott County Fiscal Court approved a Cardinal Drive widening project and passed a resolution to request a more minimal fee increase from the Blue Grass Water Utility Operating Company at their Friday morning meeting.
The fiscal court unanimously approved the signing of the deed for a Cardinal Drive project that would require construction on two parcels of land off the road to create a right of way and widen the road for drivers.
The first parcel would be at the entrance of the park on Kentucky Highway 32, across from Cardinal Drive, to allow a turn lane.
“There’s a very minimal amount of property in that one,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
However, the second parcel of land would require the removing of 2,000 feet of fencing from Brooking Park on Cardinal Drive, continuing until Kentucky Highway 25. Covington said the park will only experience a minimal disruption from this project.
“From what’s been described and shared with me, there will only be one place that the walking track will be disturbed, and that’s to put a pipe underneath that will be repaired and replaced,” he said. “Once all that work is done, the fence that will be taken out will be replaced with a new fence.”
Because of the widening of the road, however, the fence will be moved approximately 6 to 8 feet closer to the walking track.
Covington also expressed an interest in replacing the fence with a better quality one after it is taken down during construction.
“One thing that we could consider as a court when we get there is instead of putting back a regular galvanized chained link, we could possibly put a black-coated chain link that would last longer and be more sturdy,” he said.
Covington said the value of the donated land for the project is right at $70,000, and the city of Georgetown is using that toward their match on the project, which will be an 80-20 split.
The project is estimated to take around three months to complete and would ideally be completed in the summer, but not date has been set. This is so Scott County High School and Middle School, located nearby, will not be impacted and lessened traffic flow. However, the project is prepared to make adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic as needed, which could possibly result in the project being completed even sooner.
The fiscal court also unanimously approved a resolution recommending the recently applied for rate increase from the Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Company be reduced to the minimum requirement. According to the resolution, this is to “protect Scott County citizens from an unwarranted financial hardship.”
Magistrate Rick Hostetler shared with the court some data he collected, showing that rates will increase up to 600% for homeowners living in the Homestead subdivision, Longview Estates, Moon Lake Estates and Triport Road at the Delaplain Road and I-75 interchange area. Hostetler said this amounts to $790,000 or more on an annual basis. Several businesses located in the Triport Road area will also be affected by the rate increase, but Hostetler said he was unable to get that data.
Covington said the information was helpful in giving “a frame of reference to see the impact that it (the increase) has on the folks that are living in those areas.”
Hostetler said he acknowledges the importance of the increase to the plant, but that something has to be done to lessen the financial impact on residents.
“They’re definitely going to have to continue to run,” Hostetler said. “Somehow, we’re going to have to meet in the middle.”
Covington agreed and said a compromise is necessary.
“It would be curious to see if PSC (Public Service Commission) would consider a raise that was the minimum to upgrade the facility, but then sunset it,” he said.
Covington said that, to the best of his understanding, whatever increase is implemented will likely be a permanent one.
The resolution will be presented to the PSC, along with letters Covington and magistrates have received from those living in the effective areas as well as from Rep. Phillip Pratt and Sen. Damon Thayer, both of whom oppose the rate increase.
Other notes from Friday’s fiscal court meeting:
— Blowing Tree Drive and Windsong were approved to be made county-public roads rather than private-public roads, meaning the county is now responsible for maintenance on the property, meaning the entire Homestead subdivision are now county-public roads.
— Approved a request for proposal for the soccer project on Lisle Road.
— One EMS new hire and one promotion were approved, bringing EMS back to full staff.
— One county attorney new hire was approved, bringing the county attorney’s office back full staff.
— The fiscal court’s January work session, originally scheduled for Jan. 1, was voted to be cancelled.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.