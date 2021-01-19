The fiscal court unanimously approved a first reading on an amendment to expand the term limits for the local air board from two to four terms at a special meeting on Friday.
The amendment would allow local air boards, specifically the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board, would allow four consecutive full-term appointments. It also amends that a partial term in which a person is appointed to fill a vacancy will not be counted as a full term.
The amendment was heavily discussed at the regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting on Jan. 8 and tabled for this special meeting, with some magistrates worried about the precedent that this may set for other boards going forward. The amendment initially called for unlimited terms, but was changed to four consecutive terms.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he thinks the court made the right decision to move forward with the amended ordinance.
“It’s amending an old ordinance that will allow us to reappoint up to four terms somebody on the airport board,” he said. “It’s a challenge to find someone who has that passion about aviation.”
The amended ordinance would allow for two reappointments to the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board, which Covington brought up at the previous meeting for his reasoning as presenting this to the court.
Covington said he had invited board members from the Georgetown-Scott County Airport Board to attend the special meeting Friday, but they were unable to make it.
There are currently no city or state ordinances that prohibit unlimited term limits for boards. The ordinance has been amended twice previously, once in 2009 and again in 2016.
The second reading of the ordinance will be at the next regularly scheduled fiscal court meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The fiscal court also approved the county clerk’s salary cap at the special meeting Friday, which had been tabled at the regularly scheduled meeting earlier this month as well.
