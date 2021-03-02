The Scott County Fiscal Court approved in a meeting Thursday night the naming of a new road after a Vietnam War veteran who died while serving.
The road, which will be donated to the county by Toyota, will be used to connect the back of their property to Rogers Gap Road and will only be used for emergencies or if issues occur on Triport Road.
Magistrate Rick Hostetler suggested naming this road PFC James Penny Way, after PFC James Penny who was the first Scott County resident casualty in the Vietnam War.
“He was killed in action,” Hostetler said. “There was a unit the Marine Corps had just put together and he was the first one in that unit of hundreds that was killed. He went in July of ‘65 in Vietnam and by the end of July he was killed. I just thought of it as a way to honor that gentleman and that family and to honor that sacrifice.”
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he thought it would be “fitting and appropriate” to name the road after Penny. He added that he and J.R. Brandenburg would work on some signage for an adjacent plaque near the road to give more information about Penny.
Magistrate Chad Wallace agreed, and said it naming it after someone who gave there life for the country would make it more meaningful.
“These are not just people who served, these are people who sacrificed,” he said. “I think it’s absolutely appropriate that we name the street (after him).”
A ribbon-cutting or some type of community event to commemorate the road was also suggested by Hostetler. The motion was then unanimously approved by the court to name the road PFC James Penny Way.
Next, the court discussed covering one-third of a $3,500 fee for citizen Alonzo Allen to join Leadership Kentucky, which is a non-profit educational organization for community leaders. However, this motion was tabled after concerns were raised as to merits of the request.
Although Covington recommended the court approve the request, Magistrate David Livingston raised some concerns.
“I don’t agree with it,” he said. “I personally think that Leadership Kentucky is more of a commercial industry leadership role through the chamber (of commerce). The chamber itself should come up with some type of scholarship, so when Scott Countians are chosen for Leadership Kentucky, that that’s where the money comes from. They generate a lot of revenue. We give to it, the school gives to it, the city gives to it. There’s no reason why they can’t take some of that money, and it’s only $3,500, and have a scholarship set aside for that particular purpose so that when business folks are accepted to go through Leadership Kentucky, that it is taken care of and they don’t have to go ask other people for money.”
Magistrate Kelly Corman agreed, and said the court shouldn’t have to act as a “selection committee” somebody who’s been nominated for this opportunity.
“Because going forward, how can you turn somebody down?” Livingston said.
After feedback from the court, Covington suggested tabling the motion until he could speak with the chamber before bringing any new information back to the court.
The court also approved a budget amendment ordinance for a combined $684,053.94 for the following funds:
— Revenues for the road fund county road aid - $75,347.40
— Road reimbursement - $510,000
— Jail surplus prior year - $98,706.09
It was mentioned that these funds were not anticipate at the time of the budget and to accommodate surplus, and the amendment was made per the Kentucky Department of Local Government (DLG) recommendations.
The fiscal court also took the following actions:
— Approved a Scott County EMS promotion from paramedic to field training officer.
— Approved a Scott County Roads Department promotion
The next Scott County Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, March 5 via Zoom.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.