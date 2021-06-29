The Scott County Fiscal Court unanimously approved raises for the remainder of its employees based on market data at Thursday night’s meeting.
At the previous meeting on June 10, the fiscal court approved raises for employees of five county departments —Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, Georgetown-Scott County EMA and Scott County Detention Center. These increases would begin in July.
At that meeting, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the cost was approved $607,000, taking into consideration that two of the departments involve inter-local agreements with the City of Georgetown. All of that the pay increases were decided based on market data from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) and the City of Georgetown.
Previously, county employees have worked on a scale. Zero-to-five-year employees make 85 percent of the median salary, five-to-10-year employees make 90 percent of the median salary, 10-to-15-year employees make 95 percent of the median salary and 15-plus-year employees make 100 percent of the median. However, this approval shifted the pay scale up 5 percent. For example, zero-to-five year employees now make 90 percent of the median salary, five-to-10-year employees make 95 percent of the median salary, and so on until 15-plus-year employees, who will make 105 percent of the median salary.
The fiscal court then stated that it wanted to look at more data for the remaining departments, which includes 89 additional employees, to put them on the same increase pay scale.
Jeff Mudrack, human resources director, recommended to the court that it move forward with this for all county staff.
“It would remove any disparity between those who are first responders and those who are not,” he said.
Magistrate Bill Burke reiterated his point for doing this from the previous meeting.
“I said last meeting, if we want to continue to hire the best and the brightest and to make Scott County the place where people want to work instead of have to come to work, we need to do this,” Burke said.
Mudrack also clarified that 12 of the 89 remaining employees would not receive an increase because they are already being compensated within the increased pay scale.
“Let me make this clear though — every single person who works here is going to get a pay increase,” he said. “At minimum, they’re going to get the 2-percent pay increase which I think is very important that we point that out. Twelve of the 89 were already there. If they’re already at 106 percent, then they’re not going to see an adjustment and they’re aware of that. Some of the people were aware that they were being compensated really well for their work.”
Covington added that Mudrack would send out individualized letters to every county employee to include the details of this adjustment.
The fiscal court also added a clarification for its previously approved resolution to give an incentive to certain county employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.
In the original resolution, it was stated that all full-time non-elected county employees would receive a one-time incentive of $1,500 while part-time non-elected county employees would receive a one-time incentive of $750. However, Covington requested to add a clarification that the part-time employees had to have worked 400 hours per year, which equates to 33.3 hours per month.
“It was a number that I felt like was fair and reflected a commitment from those part-time employees being a part of our workforce,” Covington said. “I felt like 400 was a substantial amount at the time to qualify them for the incentive package.”
However, before the court could take the vote to clarify, Michael Hennigan, director of Georgetown-Scott County EMA/OHS, expressed some concern on behalf of his employees.
“When we created the part-time positions for EMA, we were capped at 1,100 hours total, and when the resolution came out the first time saying all part-time employees, they thought they were going to be within that criteria,” Hennigan said. “I’ve worked very hard to stay under the $15,000 total that I’ve been given for salaries and, by doing that, I’ve eliminated eight people from qualifying for that incentive.”
But Covington said he “had to draw the line somewhere.” Magistrate David Livingston then said he felt 400 hours per year was a more than acceptable place to draw the line.
“We have to specify those that are kind of part-time on-call versus those that are part-time that may be here every day,” Livingston said. “There’s got to be a line in the sand, and for those that regular part-timers throughout the year, those are the ones that the committee was focused on, not those who might work a 24-hour shift here or a 12-hour shift who can a lot of time work at their leisure. If they don’t want to work, they don’t have to work. But this is for those who want to work and those are the ones that it was focused on.”
This decision should not be a reflection of those employees’ contribution to the county, Covington said.
“I don’t have a magic wand, and it’s no disrespect to any of your staff, but in the committee conversation, we talked about a baseline just because you have to have a baseline and that was 33.5 hours a month,” Covington said. “We didn’t feel like it was too much or too little. We felt like it was a fair number.”
Livington also clarified that the 33.5 hours per month is essentially one day per week.
These incentives will be paid out to eligible county employees next week.
Other actions taken by the fiscal court include:
— Read a proclamation for Bryce Chisley for winning the 100-meter and 200-meter in the KHSAA state track and field championship competition two weeks ago. A proclamation was also read for Coach Monty McIntyre.
— Approved second reading of the licensing fee ordinance that will establish a licensing fee for the off-site waste management facilities and solid waste landfills in the county.
— Approved a resolution for $200,000 through the Department of Local Government’s community assistance project to assist those who have been unable to pay utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Approved a resolution for execution of one Kentucky opioid settlement agreement in pending litigation against contributors of opioid addiction crisis. This could allow the county to receive approximately $3.7 million to be paid out over the next 17 years, excluding attorney’s fees and other fees. However, the funding must go back into the county for services that counter the negative effects of opioid use.
— Approved three full-time and three part-time new hires with EMS.
— Approved the reclassification of an Animal Control position.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.