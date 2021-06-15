The Scott County Fiscal Court has approved a pay increase for five of the county’s departments for the upcoming fiscal year.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Fire Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, Georgetown-Scott County EMA and Scott County Detention Center employees will receive the pay increase beginning July 1, 2021.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the raise increase would cost approximately $703,666, however because of the inter-local agreements with Georgetown-Scott County EMS and EMA it will cost approximately $607,000. He said the decision to increase pay for these departments came about after a study of market data from the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) and the City of Georgetown.
“Traditionally, what we’ve worked on is zero-to-five (year) employees being at least 85 percent of the median, five-to-10 (year) being at least 90 percent of the median and so on,” Covington said. “That goes all the way up to 100. The shift would be zero-to-five (year) employees being at least 90 percent of the median, then five-to-10-year employees being at least 95 percent and so on all the way up to 105.”
Following the analysis of the data, Director of Human Resources Jeff Mudrak shared recommendations for the aforementioned departments to receive raises. While the sheriff’s office and fire department are receiving raises mostly due to increased pay medians, the detention center and EMS staff are receiving them partially due to high rates of turnover, Covington said.
“The basis of this recommendation was based on the data from the change in medians, specifically for fire and our law enforcement, but also our turnover rate from EMS and detention.” Covington said. “That’s what got us to this recommendation.”
After presenting the recommendation, Covington said there have been discussions about other departments as well, which he wanted the court to discuss before making a decision.
Magistrate Bill Burke said he believes the raises should be more across the board than just the five departments.
“I think this is something we need to do to keep Scott County able to hire some of the best and the brightest,” Burke said. “But we’ve got folks in road departments that are first responders. We’ve got folks in other departments that are right out there in the middle of it. I’d like to see it spread further across the board than what we have.”
Covington said he agreed with Burke’s comments and thinks the data should be re-evaluated to look at departments across the board.
“The goal is to make Scott County as competitive as possible and a great place to work where people want to come to work, not have to come to work,” he said. “The actions of this body reflect the value we put on our employees.”
Magistrate Dwayne Ellison suggested the court go back and gather data for all departments, but Burke reiterated the importance of doing the raises “fairly” for all employees. However, Magistrate Rick Hostetler suggested doing things a little bit at a time.
“I do believe it will cause issues if we don’t try the holistic approach and look at all departments,” Hostetler said. “We need them all or we wouldn’t have them. I’m certainly in favor, if we have to do it one bit at a time, but we really need to look seriously at being able to take a holistic approach.”
The raises are partially due to the salary increases with City of Georgetown employees, said Magistrate Alvin Lyons.
“The reason we’ve looked a these agencies first is because the city’s expected to make significant changes for their city fire and police, and these are the most closely related to those proposed,” he said. “Basically, we could be head to head with those folks. That’s the reason they’re on here first. We haven’t had time to gather data of what it would cost to include everyone else. I think we need to move ahead with this and look at additional folks once we have a chance.”
The data is expected to be delivered to the magistrates by Monday, Covington said.
The raise increases for the five departments were then unanimously approved by the court, with the intention of looking at other county departments at the next meeting at the end of the month.
The court then unanimously passed a service incentive ordinance that would awarded $1,500 to all full-time county non-elected employees who were current and worked during the pandemic between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. Part-time employees will receive $750.
“The world was impacted by the global pandemic,” Covington said. “We immediately worked together to put in protocol to protect our employees, our staff, our community. The focus the whole time was how can we protect our staff and how can we still provide services to our community. This office and this building and all of our offices continued to provide services through this whole mess, and it was not easy. It is my opinion that our employees went above and beyond to provide what needed to be done for our community, and we did it every day.”
Now is the time to show this type of appreciation for employees as the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed a lot of people the opportunity to change careers, Hostetler said.
“If you want to change jobs, this is the ideal time to do it,” he said. “It’s happening across the board, but if you’re wanting to make a career change, it’s an ideal time to do it and people are doing it, and that’s why I think some folks have left some of our agencies and changed careers because they can. We’ve got to look at ways to keep our folks here. When someone’s got 10 years with an agency, we lose that experience and it’s huge.”
Other actions taken by the fiscal court include:
— Approved second reading of the budget amendment ordinance.
— Approved licensing fee for the off-site waste management facilities and solid waste landfills in Scott County.
— Approved current interim Scott County Fire Chief John Ward as the new full-time fire chief.
— Announced new SCFD rescue truck to replace existing are with over 200,000 miles on it.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.