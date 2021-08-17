Several members of the Scott County Fiscal Court expressed frustration and concern about the future of the low-head dam near Great Crossing Park during its regular meeting Friday.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) held a public hearing Aug. 3, which included a panel of eight experts on the dam and its prospects. The dam was built in the 1800s to support a paper mill, which no longer exists. The dam is about 200 feet in length, 13 feet wide and 11 feet tall and is built with stacked stone with a concrete fascia. The dam has been owned by the KDFWR since 1934.
County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington told the fiscal court he had spoken with Doug Dawson of KDFWR and it was obvious their intention is to remove the dam.
“Their position is they would like to remove the dam,” Covington said. “Fish and Wildlife are seeking grant funding, but they have not decided 100 percent. Their concern is safety and the number of fatalities.
“How it would affect irrigation for Canewood is also of concern to them.”
A man drowned on May 5 near the dam, and first responder reports indicated the dam made it difficult to reach him. Canewood Estates is built on a golf course near the park and relies upon water from Elkhorn Creek for its irrigation.
“I hate they call them ‘killer dams,” said magistrate Bill Burke about a description sometimes used for low-head dams. “Dams don’t kill people. If people would just read. Maybe we should blame our education system.”
Magistrate Rick Hostetler said he hoped there would be another public hearing before a final decision is made on the dam’s future.
“When I went (to the public hearing) I didn’t have an opinion,” Hostetler said. “I wanted to hear all sides and I think we heard all sides. But it was pretty obvious (KDFWR) wants to take the dam out. I really didn’t have an understanding from them why, other than loss of life. None of the public I heard, wanted the dam taken out.”
Upstream water runoff has some residents concerned about the consequences and possible flooding if the dam is removed, Hostetler said.
“There is a lot of runoff from the Hamburg area now that it has been developed,” said the magistrate. “I’m in favor of encouraging that conversation (on the dam’s future). Many folks are directly affected by that pool of water — either positively or negatively. We need to hear from both.”
Magistrate Alvin Lyons agreed.
“I think that pool of water is a tremendous asset,” Lyons said. “We need to look at ways to make it safer and save that asset.”
“Since the latest drowning, a swing gate has been installed at the park to prevent people from entering when the water is high,” Covington said.
“I’m not sure what more we can do,” Covington said.
KDFWR had an assessment down on the dam in 2019 and found some cracks and structural issues, but concluded the dam was not in immediate danger of failing. The assessment did not include the entire dam because it was determined the current was too strong for divers and unsafe to inspect the dam’s center area, KDFWR officials said.
Strand Associates, the company making the dam assessment, provided a report to the fiscal court in June 2020. Four options have been submitted to the fiscal court and to KDFWR on the dam which include:
—Fill the undermining of the toe of the dam where some concrete has broken off. This would cost $250,000 but would be just a “band-aid,” and would require additional work down the road, KDFWR officials said.
—A complete downstream face installation for $1.65 million. This would fill the void under the dam and install a new concrete face.
—Remove and replace the dam for $2.5 million.
—Or remove the dam at a cost of $950,000. KDFWR said at the public hearing that other estimates for removing the dam have come in from $400,000 to $500,000.
David Baker, a Central Fisheries District biologist, spoke at the public hearing and said KDFWR is most interested in looking into the removal option.
“It does provide us with an increase in public safety. It does provide benefits to the environment, and it does provide different opportunities in diversity to outdoor recreation here in the county,” Baker said. “The other benefit of the structure being removed would be that it would eliminate any continuous maintenance and long-term maintenance needs and the costs that are associated with that.”
Several magistrates suggested the court might consider a resolution regarding the dam at a future meeting.
