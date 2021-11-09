Last Friday representatives from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife gave a presentation to the Scott County Fiscal Court on the potential removal of the Great Crossing Dam.
The Fish and Wildlife department became involved in the future of the dam several years ago when a study commissioned by Scott County determined that Fish and Wildlife owns the dam. That same study determined that the low-head dam is in need of repair and maintenance, maintenance Fish and Wildlife says they do not have a budget for.
Fish and Wildlife’s preference, according to Commissioner Rich Storm, is to remove the dam. Dam removal, according to the presentation, would result in cleaner, faster running water, better wildlife habitat, potential for recreational wading, and improved safety.
Officer Matt Hartley from the Fish and Wildlife department spoke to safety concerns at the Great Crossing dam, which has seen a number of drownings over the year including the drowning death of Eduardo Ponce in May 2021. Low-head dams, like the Great Crossing dam, can be deceivingly dangerous as normally the water can appear to be calm and inviting, but when water flow increases strong undercurrents are created and victims can be pushed or pulled in a circular cycle towards the dam. Hartley said 90 percent of the drownings he has worked have been at low-head dams. Speaking of the currents created by low-head dams Hartley said “Once you get in the likelihood that you get out is not good”.
While swimming and wading are prohibited at the Great Crossing dam Hartley said he has no authority to enforce local ordinances yet regularly witnesses unsafe activity at the Great Crossing dam, including people walking across the top of the dam.
“All it takes is one little slip and I’m going fishing” said Hartley, discussing the risks enforcement personnel must take in recovery missions. “We have to go in and put our lives at risk to rescue the deceased victims”.
Magistrates were conflicted on the degree to which safety is a concern. Magistrate Bill Burke, who attended via Zoom, said “Nothing we can do will stop people from doing stupid stuff…I don’t see where tearing the dam out is going to do anything as far as safety goes”.
Magistrate Dwayne Ellison took a more moderate stance stating that “I would disagree that the dam is not a safety issue”.
Representatives from the community also spoke, expressing concerns about the potential for dam removal. Key concerns were access to water for agricultural use during times of drought and the potential impact of increased traffic at the Robinson dam should Great Crossing be removed. The Robinson dam site is surrounded by private property and has limited parking for visitors. Illegal parking is already creating problems for residents of the area and several residents expressed concern that removing Great Crossing dam would exacerbate those problems.
Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington agreed, “The domino effect is a legitimate concern of removing the Great Crossing.”
Local resident Jim Bevins also spoke in favor of keeping the dam. “It’s a jewel this county does not need to lose”, referring to the park area around the dam.
Representatives from Fish and Wildlife stressed that they are not set on removing the dam if county determines they want to keep it. Fish and Wildlife would consider dam removal, their preference, continuing to own the dam without repairs or exploring a transfer of ownership of the dam to Scott County.
No action was taken as this was an informational presentation only.
