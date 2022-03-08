The Scott County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to reject a Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission recommendation to rezone 3.44 acres at 1442 and 1446 Delaplain Road at their Feb. 24 meeting.
The zone change, from A-1 to B-2, would have allowed applicants, Larry Ledbetter and Charles Graves, doing business as Leaf and Barrel, to move forward with plans to convert an old Future Farmers of America building on the property into a cigar and bourbon lounge.
The Graves Lumberyard, which was opened by Graves’ grandfather, occupies the same property out of the old Oxford School House, which is located within the Oxford Historic District neighborhood.
Attorneys for the applicants and the opposition, a group of neighbors to the property, were given 15 minutes each to present their case to the fiscal court. Zach Cato, attorney for the applicants, argued that B-2 zoning was appropriate for the business and that the proposed rezoning was not “spot” zoning as the property is in close proximity to the Lane’s End Business Park and is designated for commercial use in the comprehensive plan.
Hank Graddy, attorney on behalf of the neighbors, argued that rezoning the property would be spot zoning (where a single parcel is rezoned at odds with surrounding lots), that the planning commission records did not accurately identify the property which has two addresses for a single parcel, and that B-2 zoning would be inappropriate for both a cigar lounge and for the existing lumberyard.
Neighbor Brad Green, who represented the neighbors at previous meetings, described the decision as a victory. Green and others neighbors had opposed the rezoning at the planning commission meetings, saying that Oxford is a residential neighborhood, not a business district.
“Even to someone who doesn’t live there it is apparent that this is not a business or commercial district,” Green said. “We are a community of many residences and small farms. We are a rural community off the main road and wish to remain that way at this time.”
Ledbetter declined to comment on whether or not they will appeal the fiscal court’s decision but said he is considering options including looking at other locations that might be available to rent.
“We’re just exploring what’s out there right now.” Ledbetter moved to Georgetown from West Virginia with his wife in 2019 to take care of her father who passed away shortly after they relocated. He said he was working as a substitute teacher when COVID shut down the schools so he started building furniture during the pandemic, which is how he met Graves at the lumberyard. “We’re proof that some things happen for a reason,” said Ledbetter of his partnership with Graves.
Ledbetter said that he believes cigar smoking brings people from all different backgrounds together.
“We can talk about religion and politics and money because they’re like man how do you like that cigar,” he said. “It’s a shared passion when you’re a cigar smoker and that’s what we’re there for.”
