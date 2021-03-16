The Scott County Fiscal Court discussed a possible ordinance relating to the nuisance and danger of animals running at-large at its Friday morning meeting.
While Scott County does have an ordinance preventing dogs from running at-large in residential zone areas, it’s not county-wide, said County Attorney Rand Marshall. He added there’s also an ordinance against harboring a vicious animal.
“What’s not covered right now is those kinds of things where you have a dog running at-large in the county, and maybe they’re not biting people but they’re digging holes, they’re tearing up garbage, they are threatening, they’re barking and growling at people,” Marshall said. “I think what we’ve got to figure out is what’s going to be prohibited as far as dogs out on other people’s properties, what kind of acts are going to be penalized.”
Scott County Animal Control Officer Nathan Mullikin said he there has been an increase in calls outside of the covered residential zones. However, he said these types of calls are difficult to handle when there’s nothing they can reference to handle them.
“I definitely support us moving forward and getting something into an ordinance and giving us something to use to fix this situation for people,” Mullikin said.
This was concurred by Scott County Animal Protection and Control Director Sherry Bishop, who was also in virtual attendance at the meeting.
“We’ve just received so many complaints out in the county, and we tell people there’s no leash laws unfortunately,” she said. “We do sometimes go out and try to talk to people, but there’s just nothing for us to enforce.”
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington, who brought up the idea of creating an ordinance at the meeting, shared a story about a family who was circled by their neighbors three dogs on their own property.
“They’ve had conversations with the neighbor that owns the animals but there has to be a consequence or something to compel the owners when their animals become a nuisance to make sure they’re not a nuisance,” he said. “I don’t know how else to say it, but there has to be something. I don’t want to step too far to one end and I don’t want to make it hard for our staff to try to enforce.”
However, Magistrate David Livingston made a few concerns about an ordinance like this known.
“I completely agree with everything you’ve said, but when you talk about consequences and first and second offenses and all of that, what is your burden of proof that something actually occurred other than he said, she said,” Livingston said.
Over the years, Marshall said there have been situations where people have called about what actions they could take against the animal if he’s on their private property, but said it can only be done if danger is currently present.
“You can take action, including killing the dog, if, while you’re taking that action, the dog is attacking a human or acting in a threatening manner to humans or livestock,” he said. “We’ve had that happen and we’ve had one incident where this dog was killing a family’s chickens, a lot of them. Then days later, he’s (the dog) just walking across their property, and they shot and kill him. Well, they ended up getting charged with cruelty to animals for shooting the dog.”
Covington said a lot of he-said-she-said situations are being solved by the advent of cell phones and everything recording videos and taking photos.
Magistrate Dwayne Ellison suggested forming a committee to research ordinances in similar counties in order to give “people on both sides a fair stake in the situation,” to which Covington agreed.
“One route we could take is we could maybe send out over the next week some examples of other ordinances,” Covington said. “Then we could try to craft a draft to send to you all and then that would be our next step.”
The court agreed to gather more information on ordinances and circle back the next regularly scheduled meeting on March 25.
Covington then gave a brief update regarding the new justice center project.
“This past Monday, the Project Development Board (PDB) met and, in the best interest of the owner, the Project Development Board voted to not award a contract on the previous bid for construction manager that was advertised,” he said.
The PDB asked the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to re-advertise a new bid for a construction manager, Covington said. The tentative date for interviews is now May 7.
“We would re-interview responsive, qualified construction managers and try to have a group named by that time,” he said. “We’re still in the site selection, trying to determine what’s the best and appropriate site.”
The recently passed federal stimulus package also earmarked Scott County for $11,055,575, which may potentially be used toward the county’s broadband project, Covington said. But there’s also a state grant for expanding broadband coverage in rural communities that is currently included in House Bill 320.
“That proposal is a $250 million match grant state fund for expanding broadband out in rural communities to unserved and underserved,” Covington said. “I’m very optimistic that bill will create a substantial significant fund. I don’t know what the dollar figures will be. Take those two pieces of information, and I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ll have available for us to be able to partner with private partners to get broadband deployed out in the rural community.”
Covington said he’s been in contact with the county’s partner, CTC Technology, regarding the recent requests for information (RFIs), that will be discussed at a meeting next week.
“We have six or seven very respected and well known ISPs (internet service providers) that have responded to our request for information, and I’m very optimistic of the outcome of what could become a reality as we move forward with the project,” he said.
Other actions taken by the fiscal court included:
— Approved the second reading of the budget amendment ordinance.
— Approved one full-time employee and one part-time employee for the Scott County Detention Center.
— Approved a pay modification for the justice center custodian.
— Approved two new hires for Animal Control and Prevention.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.