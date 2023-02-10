The proposed regional jail was among subjects discussed last week during a work session of the Scott County Fiscal Court. Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington offered other possible options to help alleviate the overcrowding issues within Scott County Detention Center (SCDC), as well.
During a work session no action may be taken.
“The issue that we talked about before was: We have an 86 bed jail,” Covington said. “We continue to grow. In my opinion there will be a continued need for additional places to house inmates.”
SCDC inmate numbers for January reached a high of 118 inmates, and a low of 102 inmates, according to fiscal court records, Covington said in the meeting.
“We’re going to continue to grow,” he said. “People are going to continue to break the law. It’s a reality.”
Verbal agreements with other counties, like Clark and Woodford County, have been made to send inmates to those facilities. Around seven inmates are transported to other counties, Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles said in the meeting.
Cost-per-day to send inmates to those facilities with verbal agreements cost between $45 to $50 a day, Broyles said.
“My big concern is the future,” said Covington. “We need a plan. That’s been the whole thought process.”
Building a new jail would cost $30-$35 million, and after bonding 20 years, reach $50 million, he said.
“I try to base all my decisions, and everything, on facts and data,” Covington said. “And, we have tried to look at the financial side of it. We’ve tried to look at the human side of it.”
Two takeaways from the meeting for Covington were: Broyles has agreed to reach out to other counties to formalize agreements for when the inmate count at SCDC reaches 140; and discussion began of working with a private non-profit to run a residential diversion program, he said.
“(The diversion program) would simply be another tool for our circuit, and district judges; county attorney; commonwealth attorney to work together to offer low level drug-related offenders this option instead of just going into jail,” Covington said. “You’re really funding treatment instead of incarceration only.”
When Covington polled magistrates at the end of the fiscal court meeting, a majority were in favor of a residential diversion type program.
“I think our job is to look at every opportunity that we have and then make a decision based on that,” Covington said.
Covington plans to address these options a month from now after further research has been conducted, he said.
A regional jail between Scott and Grant counties has been a topic of the court for several months. If Scott County and Grant County were to join in a regional jail authority, SCDC, an 86-bed jail, would be a holding facility while the current Grant County Detention Center (GCDC) off of Barnes Road in Williamstown, which houses 348 beds, would be the home of the regional facility.
GCDC currently has roughly 160 available beds.
Over the regional jail would be a six-person board consisting of one magistrate from each county, the respective county judge executives, and each county jailer. An administrator for the facility would be hired to manage the jail operations.
Other work session topics included:
• Tornado shelters for Lyle Rd. and Stamping Ground.
• An inter-local farmers market agreement.
• Discussion of Scott County Coroner’s Office moving to Penn St. and budgeting for a body cooler.