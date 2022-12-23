The Scott County Fiscal Court discussed three projects, approved the promotion of two paramedics, and moved a part time emergency medical technician to a full-time position in their Wednesday, Dec. 21 meeting.
Monica Sumner, the executive vice president and creative director at Brandstetter Carrol, the architecture firm designing the projects, presented the floorplans for the EMS station and the Sheriff’s office, as well as computer sketches of the proposed Farmer’s Market Pavilion.
The largest of the projects is the new Sheriff’s office and County Clerk’s station at Lusby Way. The revised cost estimate for the project is $12.9 million, after $1.5 million was cut from the budget through design changes. The next step for the project is finishing the construction documents, which are about 60 percent complete, said Sumner.
The bidding phase is scheduled to start Feb. 13, 2023. The project’s current estimated completion date is May 10, 2024.
Sumner also presented plans and renderings of the new EMS station on Lexus Way. One issue that still needs to be determined is utilities for the site. The site of the station is about halfway between the closest sewer hookup and the closest water hookup, Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington said.
Covington has reached out to Toyota to request to tie in their sewer and water from the Toyota Childcare center across Lexus Way, which would be a cheaper option than tying into the sewer and water lines farther away. While Brandstetter Carroll would like to have the EMS project on a similar timeline to the sheriff’s office project, that depends on when and how the utility information is settled, said Sumner.
Sumner also presented the style study for the proposed Farmer’s Market Pavilion to go at the corner of the city parking lot on North Broadway. While the initial goal for the project’s was a cost of $750,000, the style study has a cost opinion of just over $1 million dollars. The county hopes to receive a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for $250,000 of the cost, Covington said.
All three projects were approved unanimously to continue to the next stage.
An ordinance governing the use of license plate reader cameras by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was also approved, along with the promotion of two emergency medical technicians to paramedics, and the promotion of a part time emergency medical technician to a full-time position.
The court also appointed Christie Robinson to the board of the Scott County Public Library.
This meeting was the last before a new court enters and the last court meeting for magistrates Alvin Lyons and David Davila. Lyons has served on the court since 2012, while Davila was appointed to finish out a term earlier this year. The court recognized Lyons with a plaque and Davila with a certificate, and Covington thanked both of them for their service.