Renderings for the projected Scott County Sheriff and County Clerk’s Office Annex were presented at the Scott County Fiscal Court meeting, Thursday, March 23.
Mike Carroll of Branstetter Carroll presented site plans for the $13 million building.
“There really hasn’t been anything that’s changed on the site plan (for the Sheriff/County Clerk Annex),” Carroll said. “We got all the grading worked out. We have a small retaining wall on the front of the building on the entrance drive in order to get that drive back up to grade coming out of the sallyport.
“If you’ll recall the parking lot on the upper side of the building is the staff parking lot and that will be fenced with a remote controlled gate. The parking lot in front of the building is a public parking lot and everybody will have access to that. It also serves as the driveway to the Clerk’s Office so that you can come in and rotate out without ever crossing paths.
“We’ve successfully separated safety service parking and circulation from the public parking. So, you end up with three entrances, but it’s on a road that doesn’t have a whole lot of traffic.”
Included in the plans for the Sheriff/County Clerk Annex are work areas, offices, conference rooms, interview rooms, equipment storage, a break room, a community room and more, according to a rendering presented at the fiscal court meeting.
“The sheriff will finally have a legitimate evidence area where he can enforce the chain of command which is critical in any kind of court action that you have,” Carroll said. “We have an evidence processing where officers come in and they put any evidence they have in a locker. They seal it tight. They put the key in a locker. Nobody else has access to it, except the evidence officer.
“He comes into the office, opens it up from the back side, he processes, and then puts it in the evidence room. And, we have two small rooms at the back of the evidence room which are set aside as separate rooms for drugs, guns and money.”
The basement of the Sheriff/County Clerk Annex will also have a fitness room, holding rooms, sally port, mens and women’s locker rooms, and a future voting space.
Magistrate Rick Hostetler asked Carroll if the offices would have a storm shelter.
Carroll noted the storm shelter area of the building would be the locker rooms in the basement. The area would just be used for those who are in the building at that time, and not for public use.
“The building code changed a few years ago,” Carroll said. “It required a storm shelter be put into all public safety facilities and that falls under this. That thing will withstand an F3 tornado.”
That portion of the building has a reinforced concrete ceiling, he said.
The exterior of the building will consist of composite cement, face brick and metal panelling, Carroll said.
“We’re asking for three bids from people and they can bid them however they want to,” he said. “We’re asking for a bid for the sheriff’s office, a bid for the EMS office and a combined bid to build both facilities.”
The projected building is meant to be functional, Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington said. It addresses needs previously identified.
One need is for the sheriff’s Office, which is running “out of room,” he said.
“And then the clerk’s office, if you’ve been here at the first or the end of the month, they’re out the door,” Covington said. “They’re stacked down there in the little lobby. And, we’re a growing community. We need another site for efficiency, for convenience, for customer service, for people to do those vehicle transactions.
“And then, of course, with the new voting center piece that’s in there, this gives us a voting center that we can control.”
The proximity to all the local schools is intentional with this project, Covington said.
“Right now, our detectives are above the museum,” he said. “This puts everybody under one roof. I just think it’s the right thing for us to be looking at. It checks a lot of boxes.”
With projected costs to build the annex being $13 million, Magistrate Rob Jones asked why a current building couldn’t be utilized instead to save money.
“This is a great looking building,” Jones said. “You’ve done a great job, but that’s just my opinion. I respect you guys for what you all have done. You’ve been going through this since 2019, but, I just think there is another building that’s going to become available that we really need to look at. Maybe we could save some money”
The current justice center was once suggested as an option, Judge Covington said, but it didn’t meet the needs for the Sheriff’s Office and location for the Clerk’s Office, or the voting center. Covington mentioned the possibility of the Commonwealth Attorney leasing the space. Jailer Broyles has also expressed interest in using the space as administrative offices for the detention center.
“As we get closer to the (new) justice center being completed, those are real conversations that we’d sit down and look at how we meet that real need, because there is a need (at the detention center) for storage and administrative space, period,” he said.
A motion by Magistrate Kelly Corman and a second by Magistrate Chad Wallace was made to put the Sheriff’s Office out to bid.
Renderings for the projected EMS site were presented March 23, as well. The renderings included the fire station that was originally proposed with this project.
“The city was considering a fire station that would be part of this project and they have elected to not go forward at this time,” Covington said. “We were ready to go and just trying to be good partners because there would have been a savings on the construction most likely, but with that said, they’re not going forward (with the fire station).”
Carroll presented the site plan for the EMS site.
“The vehicle entrance for employees and emergency vehicles is coming off that existing intersection that goes into Toyota,” Carroll said. “The EMS has three bays and the fire station would have two bays there. …
“The parking for (the fire station), the ramp in front, that won’t be built. That will be part of the city’s project if they choose to move forward with that project.”
The parking in the front is intended for general public, he said. The parking on the side is intended for students coming in and out of the facility, and, parking in the back is for staff.
Magistrate Wallace expressed concern for the difficulty of the entrance for the facility being a right-in-right-out.
“You’re telling me that right now on Highway 3552 … the only way you can get in is eastbound, and so, in my mind, I’m sitting here thinking, ‘This is a difficult situation to maneuver for someone who is new … is there a way that we can access off of the light?”
Carroll said the last thing they want to do is intermingle public traffic with safety traffic.
“It’s not ideal to intermingle that traffic and that’s what we try not to do,” he said. “If you are going the other way, there’s a place you can get across to the other outbound lane just outside of that frame. You could do a turnabout and come in there.”
Taking the median out and extending a turn lane on the “Toyota side of the road” was discussed, Carroll said. But Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTC) is against it.
“We ran into the fact KTC doesn’t want to do it,” he said. “They said no. And, it would be adding several hundred-thousand dollars to the budget.”
Covington questioned if a petition would be needed for KTC to cut across the existing median.
“They’ve turned us down,” Carroll said. “Maybe you want to get Senator (Damon) Thayer involved.”
Hostetler believes those who take regular classes at the EMS station will know where to go and know what to do in regards to the entrance.
“I get the concern,” Hostetler said. “But, I don’t know how you could prevent it even if we did have that intersection with a stop light. I’m not opposed to trying to get that done, too.”
Covington said he will reach out to Kelly Baker with KTC District 7.
An easement under the power lines was also noted by Covington as a reason for the entrance.
“We couldn’t shove the building back any further because of the easement under the power lines,” Covington said. “And then, also, in order to try and save money, instead of tying onto sewer right now and us having to build the line, there’s going to be a septic system here with this system until that parcel behind there is developed.”
Kentucky American is engineering plans to put out to bid building the water line, he said, which will later be presented to the court.
Magistrate Rob Jones asked for clarification as to why the projected location was chosen to build an EMS facility.
The site for the EMS station was chosen based on of call volume area, Chris Runyon said. The location cuts response time from 12 minutes down to two or three minutes.
“Additionally, I went to Toyota and asked them to donate this seven acres, and they donated the seven acres,” Covington said. “The site, not only does it improve response times for that area, it’ll domino effect and improve response times everywhere.”
The new building will also house EMT classes.
“We run two EMT classes a year,” Runyon said. “You’re looking at max of 20 people in those classes. But, if you have them going on simultaneously, the EMT and the paramedic, you could have 40 folks there at one time in the building.”
The building and roadways will be regularly used, he said.
“An aspect to this building that we had to consider was, where do paramedics and EMTs have to work,” Covington asked. “They have to work in a truck. So, there is a door that will pull down that (Runyon) and his team can back a truck in, and they’ll do training right there in that room.”
A certification program has also been developed with BCTC, he said.
“Our staff will be the primary instructors in the certification class,” Covington said.
The EMS station will consist of lobby space, offices, a conference room, four bunk rooms for employees, a kitchen, day room, decontamination room, men’s and women’s lockers, a washroom, a work room, three bays, storage, restrooms, and breakout rooms. A baby box is also included in the renderings.
The storm shelter is the locker rooms and day room, Carroll said.
Similar materials are being used in EMS construction as are in the Sheriff/County Clerk Annex.
Estimated cost on the EMS station is $5.3 million.
A motion by Jones and a second by Magistrate David Livingston was made to put the EMS station out to bid.
In other business:
• Clerk’s final settlement was received.
• Jail budget was submitted and distributed as required by the court.
• Structural review proposal with Star Consulting for the Sheriff’s Office was considered.
• Structural review proposal with Star Consulting for the EMS station was considered.
• Veteran Affairs lease discussed.
• First reading of ordinance 2303 establishing reservoir property advisory board.
• Downtown pavilion naming rights RFP and advertisement discussed. Any and all proposals to be considered.
• Markus Stephens and Chance Fryman were presented as new full-time EMS hires. James Morrison was presented as a part-time hire.
• Detention Center contracts discussed. Contracts with Clark County, Marion County, Oldham County and Laurel County were presented. Scott County Detention Center can use these facilities if they were to exceed 140 inmates. Once contracts are approved by all parties, Judge Covington may sign.
• Surplus discussed.
• Roadside clean up by Detention Center acknowledged.
• Finishing projects at Great Crossing Park were discussed, including the walking trail and adding trees. Pickleball courts and a disc golf course.