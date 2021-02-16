Scott County Fiscal Court will be proposing three parcels of land as potential construction sites for the new Scott County Justice Center.
The Project Development Board (PDB) for the justice center is planning a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 via Zoom. At this meeting, the public will be able to offer up parcels of land as potential site or part of a potential site for the justice center.
At Friday morning’s fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the county could offer up the land at the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office and the parking lot at the corner of Morales Way and North Hamilton. Magistrate Chad Wallace took the reigns and said he would be happy to make the proposal to the PDB at the public hearing on Thursday.
“I think that it would be beneficial for the county to at least put up these properties for eligible consideration by the justice board committee, so that this can be considered for a potential site of the justice center,” Wallace said. “I think that would be a great place for it to go.”
Still, Covington said the PDB will be keeping their options open.
“I think the project development board is in the discovery phase of the project, and at this hearing, I believe there’ll be multiple individuals who offer different sites up, but you just don’t know until you go through the process,” Covington said.
Magistrate Kelly Corman then expressed some concern over the parking area for the new justice center.
“I know when court goes on now, the city parking lot is just packed,” Corman said. “I assume that if we grow the building, we’re expecting to probably have more people, and my concern is would that be enough parking?”
Covington said he and the Brandstetter Carroll architects have discussed the footprint of the 65,000-square-foot building, of which parking was considered.
“I asked the architect and I said how big is a building, what’s the footprint look like and then an estimate of what parking might look like,” he said. “It’s very preliminary, I just asked him to do this (rough outline) so that the court would have an idea of what it would look like. It might shift around. When all the options come in, who knows what it’ll end up as.”
Covington said he and Wallace would take parking into consideration prior to the official property proposal at Thursday night’s meeting. He added that there’s an additional 15 parking spots behind the old post office on Mulberry Street that belongs to the city, which could possibly be used for additional parking. Covington then said the building will likely be three stories tall if it were to be placed in this area.
“I think it’ll end up being like a three-story building,” he said. “They (architects) don’t want any higher than that, and I don’t either. But it’s chapter to go up than it is out.”
The planned proposal was then unanimously approved by the fiscal court to be presented by Wallace at Thursday night’s PDB public hearing.
Those who wish to participate in PDB’s public hearing may send suggestions or property proposals, or request a Zoom link to attend the meeting live, by emailing Stacy Hamilton at stacy.hamilton@scottky.gov.
The court then approved the fire department to apply for two grants: a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant and an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).
While the AFG, which would replace breathing machines and accessories, was given the immediate go ahead, the court heavily debated the SAFER grant, which would provide three additional full-time firefighters for the next three years.
Scott County Fire Chief Michael Fuller told the court this grant would be beneficial in cutting down on overtime hours and helping to maintain the recommended three man-staffing on trucks during each shift.
Covington shared that there were 9,290 full-time overtime hours and 4,476 part-time overtime hours in 2019. In 2020, there were 6,748 full-time overtime hours and 6,240 part-time overtime hours, the latter of which was intentional.
“It’s not healthy for our staff to work excess overtime and then it’s a financial consideration,” Covington said. “I really believe if we could get three more and they go on one shift, then we’d really see a reduction in overtime hours as well.”
However, Magistrate Alvin Lyons said he did not like the idea of these positions only being covered for the three-year time period, as afterwards the cost would become the responsibility of the county.
“I have a problem with that,” he said. “We need to make that decision for the long term, not for three years.”
Scott County Fire Department currently has 48 firefighters, which would increase to 51 if this grant were to be accepted and implemented. If the court wished, Lyons said it would be difficult to decrease back to 48 after the initial three years covered by the grant.
Jeff Mudrak, Scott County human resources director, reiterated that these new hires would likely still be less than the amount of hours being spent on overtime in the last couple of years.
“I think you’ll find by hiring these three new officers is three years from now, you’re labor cost is going to go down because what you’re spending on overtime now would not exist anymore and you’ll see a pay and benefit savings,” he said.
Covington said the court needed to act quickly because the window for the SAFER grant is from Feb. 8 to March 12, to which Corman said these three positions would likely be needed within the next three years anyway.
“With population growth and things going on, in three years, those positions might need to be added anyway, so we potentially have three positions for free now,” Corman said.
Magistrate Rick Hostetler agreed and said the court needs to consider that this growth should be accounted for in all of their county areas, including the sheriff’s office, EMS and roads department.
“The real deal is there’s probably growth coming in every department just because the county’s growing,” he said. “You’ve got the opportunity to keep three guys paid for three years, and it doesn’t mean we can’t back up in the future.”
Covington said he did not foresee anything changing with the data he provided today within the next few weeks that would impact these grant applications, but that he recommended the court approve applying for the SAFER grant.
“We’re going to have them for three years free,” he said. “It’s hard to turn that down.”
Lyons said he would approve application for the grant, but that he just wanted to discuss the “philosophy” issue of the three positions technically being temporary additions for three years. The applications for both the AFG and SAFER grants were then unanimously approved.
The fiscal court also took the following actions at Friday morning’s meeting:
— Approved Kentucky counties agreement comprising of the Bluegrass Workforce Development Area through 2025
— Tabled an animal control travel training for Sandra Hall
— Appointed Dan Smith as the Sadieville representative on the Planning and Zoning Board, per Mayor Robert Wagoner’s recommendation
— Approved Justice Center custodian new hire
— Approved part-time firefighter new hire.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.