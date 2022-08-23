Fiscal Court votes to lower tax rates; drops real estate, personal property

The Scott County Fiscal Court voted in favor of lower tax rates during a meeting on Aug. 12, which dropped real estate and personal property rates in the county.
Real estate was dropped from 2021’s rate of 0.0620 to a new tax rate of 0.0600. Personal property was also lowered from 0.0620 to 0.0567.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington commented on the decrease in rates, telling the News-Graphic that the fiscal court aims to provide quality services for its residents.
Each fiscal year, Covington said the court makes a recommendation regarding county tax rates based on data collected, and this year was no exception.
“Looking at the status and just where we’re at, you know, KRS requires that if you raise it above a 4 percent threshold, then you have to have a public hearing and such. By doing this, our overall growth is around a 2.78 percent increase. So, you know, it still gives us some growth and revenue, which allows us to try to stay up with expenditures, but it’s also a drop,” he said.
According to the Scott County Property Valuation Administration (PVA) website, real estate taxes in the county go toward funding schools (66.3 percent), state government (13.6 percent), county government (7.1 percent), the public library (6 percent), health department (5 percent) and AG extension (2 percent). Property taxes also help the fiscal court pay for public services, like the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office, road department and emergency management, as listed in the PVA’s assessment values and real estate tax brochure.
“Our services speak for themselves. We have great, great services for our community, and we’ll do everything we can to continue to be good stewards of tax dollars,” Covington said.
He added that in 2021, Scott County’s property tax rate was the seventh lowest out of 120 Kentucky counties. The PVA’s brochure provided the following 2021 property tax comparison for a $100,000 home in:
—Franklin County: $1,209.31
—Jessamine County: $1,121.70
—Fayette County: $1,099.60
—Woodford County: $988.00
—Clark County: $982.33
—Scott County: $877.00
With taxes lowered in 2022, the estimated rates for individuals living in Scott County would now be less than the $877 shown in the PVA’s comparison.
“Being able to drop it, with the economy and the current climate with inflation and such, being able to drop it is a good thing, especially to still be able to provide services. I think we’re being good stewards of tax dollars and trying to be sensitive to the reality of inflation and current economic status,” Covington said.
Scott Countians can go to www.scottkypva.com for more information.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.