Fiscal Court votes to lower tax rates; drops real estate, personal property
Shutter Stock Image

The Scott County Fiscal Court voted in favor of lower tax rates during a meeting on Aug. 12, which dropped real estate and personal property rates in the county. 

Real estate was dropped from 2021’s rate of 0.0620 to a new tax rate of 0.0600. Personal property was also lowered from 0.0620 to 0.0567. 

