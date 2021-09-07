The Scott County Fiscal Court voted to maintain the current property tax rate at its regular meeting Friday, Aug. 26. In addition to the tax rate, the fiscal court discussed flooding issues on Joshua Court, and the future of the Great Crossing dam.
At its Aug. 12 meeting, Scott County Property Valuation Administrator Tim Jenkins told the fiscal court the county’s existing real estate values increased 3.95 percent last year, increasing the revenue from the property taxes as much as $100,000 annually for existing real estate, if they maintain the current rate at .062. percent. Jenkins said new revenue growth would likely increase revenue another $100,000 if they maintain the same rate.
The current median assessed value of a Scott County home is $187,100, according to the PVA office. Because the fiscal court voted to maintain the current rate at .062 percent, the property tax bill on that $187,100 property would increase $3.74 or about $2 per $100,000 of real estate assessed value. Last year’s median assessed value of a Scott County home was $176,500, which would account for the possible increase in the tax bill.
The property tax should generate about $2.8 million in 2021-22. Because of the increase in property values, the court could have voted to lower the tax rate to .060 percent and maintained the same revenue as last year.
Magistrate Rick Hosteler was the only dissenting vote on the tax issue.
A retention basin is being eyed as a possible solution to flooding on Joshua Court. The court approved a $5,400 estimate to study the problem and submit a cost for the solution.
Water runoff from a nearby farm floods several homes, but officials believe part of the problem is the culverts are too small on the street. Some basements are also built below street elevation, which adds to the problem, said Ben Krebs, of the Georgetown/Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Magistrate Kelly Corman said he was concerned the court was opening a Pandora’s Box if they address the flooding issue.
“Are we doing this for the county or are we doing this for the homeowners,” Corman said.
Magistrate Bill Burke said the county had taken in the road and the houses had been approved by P&Z, so the government was responsible for fixing the problem.
“Where does a taxpayer go when the government has made a mistake,” Burke said.
Covington and Magistrate Chad Wallace said they felt it was the county’s responsibility to correct the problem.
Zack Land presented a petition with 163 signatures to the court asking that the Elkhorn Creek dam at Great Crossing be retained and suggested the county consider purchasing the dam from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
“I have fished all over that dam,” Land said. “Fished it when it is high, fished it when it is low.”
Land reminded the court that the Canewood subdivision uses Elkhorn Creek to irrigate its golf course and Georgetown College uses the water to irrigate its fields.
“Water is a valuable resource,” Land said. He expressed concern Fish and Wildlife would not stop with the dam at Great Crossing and would eventually try to remove all dams in Scott County. “If you take the dam out, you’re going to have all kinds of problems.”
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he planned to meet with state officials regarding the dam.
“I don’t disagree with anything you said,” Covington said to Land. Covington asked the magistrates for any questions they may have for the state, but cautioned, “If we purchase that dam, we are purchasing a liability.”
Magistrates Hosteler and Alvin Lyons disagreed and said the county was likely already responsible for anything that happens on the dam, and until a few years ago the county thought it owned the dam anyway.
KDFWR held a public hearing Aug. 3, which included a panel of eight experts on the dam and its prospects. The dam was built in the 1800s to support a paper mill, which no longer exists. The dam is about 200 feet in length, 13 feet wide and 11 feet tall and is built with stacked stone with a concrete fascia. The dam has been owned by the KDFWR since 1934.
During a previous fiscal court meeting Covington said he had spoken with Doug Dawson of KDFWR and it was obvious their intention is to remove the dam.
“Their position is they would like to remove the dam,” Covington said. “Fish and Wildlife are seeking grant funding, but they have not decided 100 percent. Their concern is safety and the number of fatalities.
“How it would affect irrigation for Canewood is also of concern to them.”
A man drowned on May 5 near the dam, and first responder reports indicated the dam made it difficult to reach him. Canewood Estates is built on a golf course near the park and relies upon water from Elkhorn Creek for its irrigation.
KDFWR had an assessment done on the dam in 2019 and found some cracks and structural issues, but concluded the dam was not in immediate danger of failing. The assessment did not include the entire dam because it was determined the current was too strong for divers and unsafe to inspect the dam’s center area, KDFWR officials said.
Strand Associates, the company making the dam assessment, provided a report to the fiscal court in June 2020. Four options have been submitted to the fiscal court and to KDFWR on the dam which include:
—Fill the undermining of the toe of the dam where some concrete has broken off. This would cost $250,000 but would be just a “band-aid,” and would require additional work down the road, KDFWR officials said.
—A complete downstream face installation for $1.65 million. This would fill the void under the dam and install a new concrete face.
—Remove and replace the dam for $2.5 million.
—Or remove the dam at a cost of $950,000. KDFWR said at the public hearing that other estimates for removing the dam have come in from $400,000 to $500,000.
David Baker, a Central Fisheries District biologist, spoke at the public hearing and said KDFWR is most interested in looking into the removal option.
“It does provide it with an increase in public safety. It does provide benefits to the environment, and it does provide different opportunities in diversity to outdoor recreation here in the county,” Baker said. “The other benefit of the structure being removed would be that it would eliminate any continuous maintenance and long-term maintenance needs and the costs that are associated with that.”
