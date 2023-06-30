SADIEVILLE — The 2023-24 fiscal year budget, alongside pay raises for city employees, were the main topics of discussion during Sadieville’s city commission meeting, held on June 26. All members of the commission were present.
Following a call to order, the meeting minutes from May 22 and June 12 meetings were approved. The financial report followed, and the bill for City Attorney Jason Obermeyer was also approved.
Early into the meeting, the 2023-24 fiscal year budget was read for the first time. According to the ordinance, current funds available in both Whitaker Bank and Wes Banco accounts is $413,338. For the coming year, revenue from intergovernmental sources is estimated at a combined total of $222,000. Combined with other revenue sources, including taxes, grants, and fees, the city is estimated to have a revenue of approximately $1,690,000.
Total appropriations is estimated at $481,000, with the highest allotments coming from public safety, $90,000, and capital improvements, $100,000.
Sadieville’s ad valorem tax policy was read for a second time; the first reading occurred at a special meeting held June 12. The commission approved the bill, keeping the city’s taxes at the same rate as years passed.
Discussion surrounding pay raises for city employees made up a bulk of the discussion following, Sadieville employees three people outside of the city attorney and other contractors. The commission approved a $2 raise for these employees, and moved to continue discussion surrounding further increases to pay with an amendment to the budget.
“I think we start … with a two-dollar raise, and we bring them in, and we talk with them like we had planned to, and then we go back and accept the amendment,” Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said. “We reevaluate … down the road, and we’ll have a special meeting and do it.”
Streets and Road Commissioner Eric Freeman stated that he believes that everyone “absolutely” deserves a pay raise and that these employees are underpaid.
“There’s money in every budget in here to cover a raise,” Wagoner said.
The commission approved two motions relating to properties within the city, presented by Obermeyer: foreclosure on two properties, as well as writing a check to pay county taxes on another property, thus purchasing it. The individual who owns the property, said Obermeyer, is willing to let it go for the payment of those taxes.
The commission then moved into discussion regarding each department. Purchase of deck stain and filters for city hall were approved, and Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Halsey brought discussion about sending a letter to parties throughout the state concerning the closing of the Sadieville City Clerk’s Office as a voting location.
Numerous road projects are underway, including the Vine Street project, said Freeman. Work also continues on the splash pad, but the date of opening is not exact, said a Facebook post made by the city, but will open during the 2023 summer season.
The next meeting of the Sadieville City Commission, a special meeting, is scheduled for July 7 at 9 a.m.