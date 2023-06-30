SADIEVILLE  — The 2023-24 fiscal year budget, alongside pay raises for city employees, were the main topics of discussion during Sadieville’s city commission meeting, held on June 26. All members of the commission were present.

Following a call to order, the meeting minutes from May 22 and June 12 meetings were approved. The financial report followed, and the bill for City Attorney Jason Obermeyer was also approved.

