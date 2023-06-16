SADIEVILLE — Sadieville’s city commission met during a special held meeting on Monday, June 12 to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget and the coming year’s tax rates. All members of the commission were present for the meeting.
After a call to order and a moment of silence, the meeting opened with the first reading of the ad valorem tax policy.
“This tax bill we have … has not been fiscally changed in, I know, four years,” said Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner.
Commissioners moved to keep these taxes at the same rate as years past, and the possibility surrounding a slight raise to these taxes in the future was considered.
Raises for city employees were heavily discussed, although no formal decision was made. Establishing these raises requires further discussion, said Streets and Roads Commissioner Eric Freeman.
“For us to try to solidify raises at this point, there’s a lot of questions out there that I think need to be answered and the only way I know to do it would to be able to have an executive session that we can openly talk about it and formulate what are the expectations on behalf of the city of Sadieville that we need for everybody,” Freeman said.
The city, said Freeman, has evolved over the past 15 years and a “solid foundation” for growth is necessary for Sadieville.
Wagoner said that more work was needed for both increases to employee pay and the budget overall.
“I think we need to, and this is my fault, I take all the blame. But for some reason, I think we need to go back and reanalysis this,” he said.
As times continue to change, the city is “going to have to become more diligent and prudent with how we handle things,” Wagoner said.
Pay increases for law enforcement in the city and the necessity of officers for growth was also heavily discussed.
“You guys know about our police, is a requirement and we’re not giving them enough help,” Wagoner continued.
Members of the commission agreed that increased funding and raises for the city’s law enforcement was necessary and a priority. Freeman also called for commissioners to look ahead to the future growth and needs of the city to adequately plan for it.
“It involves everyone of us, this future growth of the city of Sadieville,” he said.
Freeman, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Halsey, and Police Chief Bobby Bruner agreed to discuss these raises and needed funding for the police department at a later date.
No formal decision was made concerning the budget. The commission also moved to accept the rules for the Veteran’s Park splash pad, and it is scheduled to open on July 4. The city’s firework celebration is now scheduled for July 1.
The commission is set to meet again on June 26 at 6 p.m.