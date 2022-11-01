An arrest that took place Friday after a multi-county police chase was the result of a license plate reader alert, which informed Georgetown Police Department officers of a suspect driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.
A Flock Safety camera, a public safety operating system that helps communities and law enforcement agencies across the United States, alerted police early Friday morning to a stolen license plate reading in the Townsend Way area.
According to a press release from the camera’s company, the suspect fled the scene when officers arrived, which led to a four-county police chase. At one point in the pursuit, the suspect allegedly drove to a dead end street and turned around, crashing into a police cruiser in the process. The officer driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery, the release states.
Police were able to apprehend the individual in Franklin County, where the suspect was arrested on several charges, including fleeing police and outstanding warrants.
“We build devices that capture objective evidence and use machine learning to detect and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies report 600 to 700 crimes per day solved with Flock Safety technology, approaching three percent of all reported crime in America,” the release reads.
The News-Graphic intends to gather more information as it relates to flock camera usage in Georgetown and the surrounding area, with an updated story to be made available to readers at a later date.