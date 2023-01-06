Neighbors along South Broadway, across from Garth Elementary, were met with flooded backyards, some waters threatening to enter homes, earlier this week as runoff from the rainstorm collected behind their homes.
Lei Xaio, Dan Holman and Carol Freid have lived on South Broadway for over 15 years, being from both California and Seattle. When they moved here and bought their homes, they were told the area does not flood.
“The main question I asked when purchasing this property is, ‘Does it flood?’” Freid said. “I had just been through an earthquake in Seattle, and I had flooding in my basement any number of times because of where I lived on Capitol Hill, which is way above sea level. ... So, for me, the idea of even purchasing a house that would flood was unimaginable.”
That area of town is known to be the lowest point in the city, said City Engineer Eddie Hightower.
However, Freid said when she moved to town she was told otherwise.
“I was told this was the driest point in Georgetown,” Freid said. “I was told that the basement had never flooded. I was told that there has never been a problem with that little area to the side of the house.”
Between Xiao, Holman and Freid’s homes is a drain made of stone, which creates a stream that runs under neighboring roads and over to Royal Spring. That drain, according to neighbors, releases roughly 500-acres worth of runoff water between the properties.
Freid said she now jokingly tells people she may sell the home as “waterfront property.”
“There’s three separate water sheds that all drain; one’s from the Bradshaw Dam area; one’s from the Gatewood community; one’s up through Georgetown College,” Hightower said. “They are all separate watersheds, but they all—all the water that comes from that whole entire area flows down to that low-point there.”
The situation is not because of typical flooding, Freid said.
“We are flooded because of stormwater runoff from the city,” she said. “I find it so challenging to go in and try to talk to people, which we have over the years. We’ve gone to city council meetings. We met with every single person who has occupied the space of mayor of this town. We went to Scott County and asked what could be done. And, the people are sympathetic, but being sympathetic does not stop the erosion.”
The exterior effects from the flooding are not the only problem, Freid said.
“Not only has it taken away all our top soil, and heeded the growth of other beneficial plants in the garden, but it’s also responsible for changes in the interior of the house, because we are literally sinking.”
Neighbors aren’t concerned just for their property, but also for those along Ely Alley. Holman said he knows of neighbors’ basements flooding due to the water draining through their yards.
Freid suggests holding a meeting with those affected by the stormwater runoff and city officials in order to get “clear answers.” She, along with Xaio and Holman also suggest fixing to walls of the drain, and dredging the area, as that may alleviate the issues.
“(The city is) doing an engineering study of that area—that whole watershed area—with an outside third-party engineering firm that specializes in this type of work,” said Hightower.
Computer models are being made to assess the watersheds, he said.
“It’s looking like it would be—you’d have to have a large diameter pipe, probably a square culvert, running from Garth Elementary School area all the way to Royal Spring Park,” Hightower said.
The property acquired by the city at the corner of Broadway and Clayton is potentially meant to eventually become a storm water holding area, he said.
“Unfortunately, those two homes in there are in the lowest, basically, the lowest point in Georgetown,” Hightower said. “And, all that water up hill from them ends up right through that little narrow channel that runs between those two houses.”
There is no definite delivery date for the study to be complete, but Hightower is meeting with the firm next week.
When the study is complete, Hightower said there will be a presentation in a public format.
“We want to make sure that everybody knows, the city council specifically, and the public, know about the findings, and alternatives, and the percent cost estimates, project cost estimates if they were to move forward,” he said.