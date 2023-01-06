flooding

Homes on South Broadway were met with flooded backyards and driveways Tuesday as stormwater runoff collected.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Neighbors along South Broadway, across from Garth Elementary, were met with flooded backyards, some waters threatening to enter homes, earlier this week as runoff from the rainstorm collected behind their homes. 

Lei Xaio, Dan Holman and Carol Freid have lived on South Broadway for over 15 years, being from both California and Seattle. When they moved here and bought their homes, they were told the area does not flood. 

Tags

Recommended for you