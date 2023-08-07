Dense fog is being blamed for a fatal motorcycle accident Friday on Cynthiana Road, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel M. Baucom, 43, was pronounced at the scene by Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton. Baucon was driving a 2004 Kawasaki when he apparently lost control due to the fog and weather conditions, said the sheriff’s office.
The accident occurred about 6 a.m. near Cynthiana and Corporate Drive and involved only one vehicle.
When first responders arrived Baucom was unconscious and not breathing, officials said. Several bystanders happened upon the accident and began administering first aid before units from the Scott County EMS and Georgetown Fire Department arrived on the scene.
An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
The Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit, a joint effort between the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown Police Department, is currently investigating the accident.