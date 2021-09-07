The annual Festival of the Horse will celebrate its 40th anniversary this weekend in Georgetown.
Lori Saunders served as a volunteer for 15 years with the Festival of the Horse. Now, the last few have been with Georgetown/Scott County Tourism as executive director. She has seen both sides of the Festival of the Horse.
“I’ve been in Georgetown for 32 years, but prior to that, we used to come up to the Festival of the Horse,” Saunders said. “(We) always came up on the Saturday night when they had the Toyota Grand Parade because I rode horses. I rode Tennessee Walkers, and my sister rode an Appaloosa.
“So, it was always a fun time for us to come up and be part of the Festival of the Horse just by being a spectator. Who knew back then that I was one day going to be one of the organizers of the Festival of the Horse?”
Though the festival began in 1980, the pandemic prevented Festival of the Horse from taking place last year. Safety precautions will be put in place for those in attendance this year, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism said.
Craft vendors, music, food, including a chili cookoff, parades and horse events will be downtown or at Brooking Park and take place throughout the weekend.
“This year we are overly strong on the craft vendors, which I think everybody will be very happy about,” Saunders said. “A lot of times we get the craft vendors in, and we look and we see all this beautiful stuff. And the, we say, ‘Well, we can go home and make that because we can look it up on Penterest.’
“The truth of it is, you very rarely go home and make it. So, if you see something at a craft vendor’s place, buy. Snap it up. We want our craft vendors to keep coming back to the festival.”
Tradition is big for those involved in keeping the festival running, she said.
“We’re always going to keep the festival tried and true to its heritage,” Saunders said. “We’re pretty much going to stay true to Georgetown and the community in what they expect and what they deserve out of this much beloved event.”
The Grand Parade of Horses will be Sept. 11 with community first responders and veterans serving as Grand Marshals.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.