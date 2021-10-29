“We have a problem.”
John Martin, GRW’s lead engineer for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service’s $48.9 million construction of a new Waste Water Treatment Plant 1, shared those ominous words with GMWSS’s general manager Chase Azevedo during a routine construction progress meeting Sept. 2, the News-Graphic has learned through an open records request. Martin then asked Azevedo several questions about how water would flow through the plant and if there would be times when one structure would be empty while an adjacent structure would be filled. When Azevedo said yes, Martin told him the structure may not be sound.
One week later on Sept. 9, the decision was made to stop all work on the plant.
The issue involves the concrete and steel supports for the plant. There are 16 structures in the entire plant, and the concerns are currently on seven existing structures, Azevedo said. He describes the structures as a series of pools and channels directing water throughout the plant.
“These structures are water holding/retention structures,” he said in an email. “Under normal operation, these structures can be full or empty. The structural concern is when the tanks are empty and the external pressures are acting on the floors and walls.”
The city has retained a national forensics engineering firm — WJE — to conduct a study of the structural strength of the plant at a cost of $160,000. The initial cost has increased due to the scope of the study, as well as an incentive to expedite the study so construction can restart. The forensics study is expected to take three weeks and began Wednesday. GRW Engineering has hired Poage Engineering of Lexington to conduct a similar review on its behalf. Azevedo said the ultimate decision on how to proceed will be made by GMWSS and will likely hinge on WJE’s findings.
Officials have said that as much as $5-to-$6 million in concrete has already been poured at the site, and in some cases additional structures or walls are in place. Councilman David Lusby asked if the state had to approve such plans or if there was typically a “second set of eyes” on engineering plans such as this, to which Azevedo said no, that everyone depends upon the engineering firm to check its own work.
“As I currently understand the situation, reinforcing steel size and spacing, as well as wall and slab thickness will all be evaluated,” Azevedo said about the study.
GRW is being held responsible for the costs to hire the engineering forensics firm WJE and any other costs associated with the shutdown. As required by law, there is a $5 million errors and omissions policy on the project, officials said.
“GRW has been nothing but professional and upfront with us about this,” Azevedo said.
Judy Construction, the project contractor, is anxious to restart work at the site and officials are poring over plans and specs to determine if there are areas in which work can begin again. The plant was in its 212th day of the project that was originally scheduled to be completed by March 2025, but is now six weeks behind schedule. The forensics study is expected to take about three weeks, but with winter weather near, officials are uncertain how soon construction can restart.
Multiple development projects as well as capacity issues at the existing Waste Water Treatment Plant 1, make completion of the new sewage treatment plant critical for the community, officials said. Among projects jeopardized by the problems at the plant construction site is a new Scott County High School and its facilities.
