Former Scott County basketball star Jonathan “Bud” Mackey and a companion were arrested and charged with trafficking $435,000 of methamphetamine in Missouri this week.
Mackey, 31 and Amber Collins, 27, of Lexington were arrested on I-70 in Missouri near Kingdom City when a K-9 discovered 10 pounds of methamphetamine. The Callaway County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Krieger assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation.
Mackey was a star on the 2007 Scott County boys basketball state championship team and was at one time committed to play for Indiana University.
Both Mackey and Collins were being held at the Callaway County Jail without bond.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.