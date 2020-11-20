FRANKFORT — A former Georgetown resident was struck and killed by a concrete mixing truck early Friday morning on southbound U.S. 421 between Schenkel Lane and Spaghetti Junction.
The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. and both southbound lanes were closed for roughly two hours while Frankfort police investigated, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Abraham "Abe" R. Padilla, 72. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Will Harrod, who performed an autopsy Friday morning.
"From a preliminary postmortem examination at the scene it appears that Mr. Padilla sustained blunt force trauma resulting in his death," Harrod said.
Padilla was a former cross country coach at Georgetown College.
According to the school's Sports Information Director Jenny Elder, Padilla’s last season as cross country coach was 2007-08. He also coached the track team that year.
The accident is continuing to be investigated by the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.