Frank Green, a former Georgetown College football player, is looking to give back to the community that gave him a second chance.
Green has developed a program he calls Scholar Athlete.
“I have blueprinted an academic (program) and sports program combined,” Green said. “(It’s a program) for high school kids that are transitioning into college.”
Green’s program would highlight academic skills, provide physical training and offer life skills, he said.
Since putting this program together, Green hopes to have his alma mater serve as the “pilot.” He also sees potential working with local high schools.
Putting a program like this together is about “reaching out,” Green said. He has met with administration and coaches in hopes to get Scholar Athlete off the ground.
“Whether it be the college; whether it be Scott County High School; whether it be Great Crossing High School; it would be finding someone to pilot (the program),” he said. “We would have to find a way to collect some data.”
Before coming to Georgetown, Green attended college in Pikeville, but he didn’t make the best choices then.
“I was kicked out,” Green said. “I lost my scholarship from Pikeville College. I was actually facing some jail time because of a poor choice that I made.
“When that happened…magically one day, I got a phone call from Georgetown College like a year later. I sat out of football for a whole year because of (the decision in Pikeville).”
In Spring 2007, Green met with former Georgetown College football coach Bill Cronin.
“He gave me a chance,” Green said. “When a lot of people slammed doors in my face, Georgetown College gave me opportunities to get back on the field and finish my degree.”
Green now works as a cook at Georgetown College, something he considers to be another passion.
“The pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” he said.
During that time, Green learned two things: He wants to coach and cook.
Through Green’s program, he hopes to combine his passions and connect with students and the community through cooking, as well. He is planning on running a food cart this summer that he can bring with him wherever his Scholar Athlete program goes.
Robbi Barber has known Green since his time at Georgetown College. She said she believes Green’s program is a needed program.
“I think the kids nowadays have so much negative stuff they can get into, and I think this program could help young men and women from getting into trouble.”
Scholar Athlete would be a “huge step in the right direction,” she said.
Green wants to emphasize community through his program.
“I want this to be a community-based program,” Green said. “Because I want to get the community involved, as well. That’s what this is all about.”
Green believes Georgetown has a great network to start his program.
Elements of Scholar Athlete would consist of tutoring sessions, being in touch with guidance counselors, principals and parents, Green said. He wants to be connected with everyone in a student’s academic life.
When it comes to athletics, Green is taking it back to the basics.
“We’re teaching kids proper running form; how to properly stretch; how to properly go through drills,” he said.
Coach Bear Bryant and Eddie Robinson are two of Green’s coaching influences.
Green played wide receiver in college, but he says his program won’t just focus on football. It is for all sports.
“I just want the community to know that I am here to support,” Green said. “And I need their support.”
Green said he would love to connect with anyone interested in being a part of Scholar Athlete.