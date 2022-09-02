A former Georgetown resident is seeking the title of Ms. Stars & Stripes, a competition which sets out to find the countriest of women. The winner gets a cash prize of $25,000 and a spread in STAR Magazine, something Amy Payne says is going to a good cause if she reaches the finish line.
Payne, currently 1st place in the national competition for her group, said she plans to donate the full $25,000 to eastern Kentucky flood victims. She added she understands their grief all too well.
Though she was a Georgetown homeowner in the early 2000s, Payne said she grew up in Wheelright, a small city situated in Floyd County.
“As a native of eastern Kentucky, I feel as though it is my responsibility to give to those who have lost almost everything. My mother and I survived the eastern Kentucky flood of the early 1980s,” she said. “I saw firsthand the devastation and traumatic impact the flood had on a financial and emotional level. Government entities gave what they could, but there were still so many families in need even after FEMA left the area.”
After graduating from Wheelright High School, Payne went to Eastern Kentucky University’s College of Criminal Justice, where she earned her first master’s degree. She later attended the University of Louisville, receiving a Master’s of Science in Social Work. Most recently, Payne said she received her doctorate in social work from the University of Tennessee.
“I have worked in a variety of clinical and administrative mental health positions. I am currently a suicide prevention clinician for the Veteran’s Health Administration,” she said.
Payne said she enjoys traveling, spending quality time with friends and family, attending musical and theatrical concerts, clogging, horseback riding, firearm shooting and spending time around as much water as possible.
“Since childhood, I have been an avid UK Wildcat sports fan. I am a UK football season ticket holder and can not wait for the season to begin,” she said.
The Ms. Stars & Stripes contest Payne decided to enter will award the woman with the most votes at the end of the contest a two-page spread in STAR Magazine, $25,000 and access to some of the biggest country events this year in the United States. Payne said it is a national search for a woman who most closely represents a country way of life.
“Twenty-five percent of net proceeds earned from votes purchased will go to the American Royal Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education and agriculture events,” she read from the contest’s website. “All voters are entitled to one free vote every 24 hours (once per day) during the competition. Additional votes may be purchased. Voters purchasing votes must be 18 years or older at the time of purchase. Entrants are not permitted to cast votes (free or paid) for themselves, at any time.”
Payne said she chose to enter because she believes she represents the true meaning of country living.
“I grew up in eastern Kentucky learning how to respect country culture, along with love of the outdoors—fishing, hunting, shooting. My mother, who was a (Joan) Hatfield (Payne) by birth, instilled in me the importance of honoring my generational roots, living a simple yet meaningful life, all while valuing others as equals,” she said.
Success in the competition is fully dependent on votes, she said. The winner with the most votes will be able to progress to the next elimination round.
“All contestants were divided into groups. My group started with 64 women. The group winner (Sept. 8) will move to the overall quarter final round (Sept. 22). The semifinal round ends on Sept. 29. The winner of Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 will be announced Oct. 6,” she said.
Those wishing to vote for Payne can do so by clicking here.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.