amy_payne

Amy Payne is currently 1st place within her group in the national Ms. Stars & Stripes competition.

 Photo Submitted

A former Georgetown resident is seeking the title of Ms. Stars & Stripes, a competition which sets out to find the countriest of women. The winner gets a cash prize of $25,000 and a spread in STAR Magazine, something Amy Payne says is going to a good cause if she reaches the finish line. 

Payne, currently 1st place in the national competition for her group, said she plans to donate the full $25,000 to eastern Kentucky flood victims. She added she understands their grief all too well. 

Tags

Recommended for you