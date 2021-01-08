A former Royal Springs Middle School substitute teacher was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree rape on Monday.
Georgetown police arrested Alexandria Allen, 25, after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.
“Being a person in a position of authority or position of special trust as defined in KRS 532.045 he or she engages in sexual intercourse with a minor under 18 years old with whom he/she comes into contact with as a result of the position,” the arrest warrant reads.
GPD Chief Michael Bosse said Allen was arrested as the result of a “parent complaint” and there is “strong evidence” against Allen in the case.
The arrest warrant states that nude photos and videos of both Allen and the student were sent through text and Snapchat. These were recovered during a cellebrite mobile phone examination.
According to the arrest warrant, the student said in a forensic interview that he had engaged in sexual intercourse “on average twice a week” with Allen between March 5 and October 12 of last year. The alleged rapes occurred in three different locations in Scott County, including the Hilton Inn of Georgetown, Allen’s apartment, which is located near the victim’s home, and a relative of Allen’s apartment.
Allen’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf on Tuesday. Allen was released on a $2,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Allen will be due back in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.