A former employee for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky was sentenced to 36 months, or three years, in federal prison for mail fraud on Friday.
Randall Perry, 54, of Cynthiana, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud back in June 2020. According to his plea agreement, he stole several pieces of various parts and equipment from the Georgetown plant and sold some through eBay and other means. The pieces were stolen between Nov. 5, 2015 and Nov. 6, 2017.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastaern District of Kentucky, he was “fraudulently representing to online customers that he was in lawful possession of the equipment he offered for sale.” Perry obtained $254,799.30 from this “scheme.”
Toyota identified 842 stolen parts and valued them at $1,216,174.61. The court ordered Perry to pay restitution equal to that loss amount calculated by Toyota.
Under federal law, Perry must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence. He will also be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for one year following his release.
The investigation was conducted by the Georgetown Police Department and United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).
