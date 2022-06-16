With Kentucky baby formula out-of-stock rates climbing, families throughout the county continue to go store to store to keep their babies fed with whatever brand they can find. According to Datasembly, the state is one of the worst for formula supply issues at 55 percent as of May 8.
Though there have been formula shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the more urgent shortages today have been caused by supply chain issues and numerous recalls of different products over contamination concerns. The current shortage has left shelves across the nation bare, and individuals began stocking up the best they could to combat a shortage in their own homes.
One local mom said although her family has been able to occasionally find her child’s formula, the stress and desperation to find more has been constant. Felicia Oaks, who has a son nearing four months of age, looks for Enfamil AR every time she goes to the store.
“I’m always scared we won’t be able to find his formula when he’s getting low. That’s not okay for all the babies and mothers in the world. It hasn’t impacted my baby’s health, which I’m very thankful for, but if we aren’t able to find the formula he’s on right now then it would,” she said.
Oaks said her family and friends also lend a hand in searching shelves for the formula. Parents whose babies have even more specialized needs are struggling as well, as retailers haven’t carried their formula in months.
Families aren’t the only ones worrying about their infant’s health, as pediatricians are also monitoring the formula shortage closely. In Scott County, Katie Smallwood, a pediatrician at Georgetown Pediatrics, said doctors like her spend much of their time talking about the importance of healthy nutrition for all children.
“It is particularly important for infants as this is such a crucial period for brain growth and development. My biggest worries are that this shortage may force well-meaning parents to resort to unsafe practices to feed their babies, like diluting formula or attempting to make formula at home, and the level of stress and extra burden that this is adding to families, some of whom are spending a great deal of time search for formula,” she said.
For families that are struggling to find formula at retailers, Smallwood said going to local mom groups on social media, contacting the WIC office and asking family and friends to help in the search are all good places to start.
“If you're still struggling to find the right formula, many babies could try other available formulas and some older infants could even make an early transition to cow's milk. However, all of these decisions should be made in conjunction with your pediatrician, as every baby has different needs.”
Smallwood said HealthyChildren.org, a website by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is another good resource for parents who have questions.
According to Steven A. Abrams, MD, a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should consider buying formula online until store shortages ease. Abrams said families should only purchase from well-recognized distributors, grocers, and pharmacies rather than individually sold or auction sites.
Abrams also recommended buying no more than a 10-day to two-week supply of formula to help ease shortages. In his article “With the baby formula shortage, what should I do if I can’t find any?” Abrams provides guidance on a number of scenarios impacted by the formula shortage, including the introduction of cow’s milk for older infants, babies in need of specialty formulas, the harm in diluting formula and homemade formula recipes, imported products from other countries and other frequently asked questions.