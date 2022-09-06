The first Festival of the Horse took place on the last weekend of September 1981 in downtown Georgetown, featuring arts and crafts displays, hot-air balloons, horse-drawn tours and an antique fair. It also highlighted performances by Saratoga Light Rock, Scott County Singers, Chris Egbert music and comedy and Jet Sound at a street dance where attendees celebrated together.

David Thompson, former publisher of the Georgetown News & Times, said a meeting was held in early 1980 to come up with a festival for Georgetown, which did not have one at the time. Thompson added the meeting that took place at the Chamber of Commerce office that was located on the corner of Court Street and North Broadway.

