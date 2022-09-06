The first Festival of the Horse took place on the last weekend of September 1981 in downtown Georgetown, featuring arts and crafts displays, hot-air balloons, horse-drawn tours and an antique fair. It also highlighted performances by Saratoga Light Rock, Scott County Singers, Chris Egbert music and comedy and Jet Sound at a street dance where attendees celebrated together.
David Thompson, former publisher of the Georgetown News & Times, said a meeting was held in early 1980 to come up with a festival for Georgetown, which did not have one at the time. Thompson added the meeting that took place at the Chamber of Commerce office that was located on the corner of Court Street and North Broadway.
“Margaret Johnson was the executive director, and she called a meeting and had several of the downtown people come and said, you know, all these other communities around here have some kind of a festival and Georgetown has nothing,” he said. “There were probably, I don’t know, maybe a dozen to 15 of us in there that just kind of hummed and hawed about, you know, what could the topic be?”
Because Howard Hughes and his “Spruce Goose” was big in the news at the time, someone suggested perhaps Georgetown should attempt to have him come in, Thompson said.
“Well, thank goodness, the Spruce Goose was not airworthy,” he said. “I think we all just kind of laughed about, ‘What in the world? What’s our tie to the Spruce Goose?’ So, we hummed and hawed and mentioned the horses. Somebody took that idea and ran with it. And so, the next meeting, it was, ‘Let’s do a Festival of the Horse.’”
John Simpson, a retired director of Georgetown-Scott County Tourism, recalled the early years of the festival, when tourism wasn’t involved as much as he thought it should have been.
“(It) always kind of baffled me. I thought, ‘That’s the biggest event that occurs in the community.’ We really didn’t have a role. I don’t even think we provided much funding,” Simpson said. “After I started at tourism, I thought, ‘We need to reach out.’ It’s where a community comes together. You know, starting on the Thursday night chili cook-off, it’s a great place for people to come together and see each other and socialize downtown and have a chance to celebrate the community.”
An unlikely hit of the first festival were “pooper scoopers” that followed the horses as they walked through downtown Georgetown, Thompson said.
“I think they were dressed in clown outfits, or something like that just to add a little spice to it,” he laughed. “Just the attention that it got from the public. You know, we’re talking about the thousands of people that were there when Patrick Duffy (of Dallas fame) was Grand Marshall, and to think those people had come from all over central Kentucky because I just I can’t imagine how many people were down there. But it was, you know, it gave us all a pride in the community.”
There were many individuals who became involved in the Festival of the Horse over the years, naming both Bonnie Neuville and John Fitch as examples, Simpson said. He added a lot of time goes into the planning of such a large festival, like the organization of vendors, entertainment and multiple parades, he said. One of the biggest pieces of the puzzle was working out a live music line up.
“We tried to mix it up, you know, a lot of people thought it was just all country music, but that was part of it, and a substantial part. We had all kinds of music from bluegrass to country to rock, so we tried to vary it up so that there was something for everybody to enjoy,” Simpson said.
Forty-one years later, the Festival of the Horse has continued to grow each year, with Georgetown-Scott County Tourism welcoming new faces over the course of its history willing to put in the work to make each one better than the last, like Marketing Director Bailey Gilkerson.
“Growing up, I was always so excited to get downtown and go,” she said. “All my friends were down there. I got to hang out with them and really enjoy all the things that the event had to offer.
“Now, I’m getting to help plan it, I just hope that I’m making something like that for the younger kids and families here in the community so that they’re able to enjoy a weekend of family fun here in Georgetown.”
In the early 1980s when the first meetings took place, he never expected the Festival of the Horse to grow as much as it has, but he is glad it did, Thompson said.
“I was shocked at how big it was when it first started and how it has hung around. It proved that Georgetown needed some type of a festival, but we didn’t expect this,” he said. “I never thought after the first few years it would be as big a deal. I can’t even believe it’s been 41 years.”