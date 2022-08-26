gpd

GPD Officer Cole Centner, Officer Christian Squires, Sergeant Joseph Payton and Officer Gregg Muravchick were awarded the Medal of Valor by Chief Michael Bosse on August 24 for placing the safety of citizens first during a stand-off in April 2021.

 Photo Courtesy of Georgetown Police Department

Four Georgetown Police Department officers were awarded a Medal of Valor for “placing themselves between the gunman and the citizens nearby,” during an April 9, 2021, incident which resulted in the death of the gunman.

Officers Gregg Muravchick, Christian Squires, Cole Centner and Sgt. Joseph Payton will each receive the honor, which is the highest medal possible for a police officer, said Police Chief Michael Bosse. Bosse said he was uncertain how many Medal of Valor honors have been given by the Georgetown Police Department, but he added these were the first during his 10-year tenure with GPD.

