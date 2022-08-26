Four Georgetown Police Department officers were awarded a Medal of Valor for “placing themselves between the gunman and the citizens nearby,” during an April 9, 2021, incident which resulted in the death of the gunman.
Officers Gregg Muravchick, Christian Squires, Cole Centner and Sgt. Joseph Payton will each receive the honor, which is the highest medal possible for a police officer, said Police Chief Michael Bosse. Bosse said he was uncertain how many Medal of Valor honors have been given by the Georgetown Police Department, but he added these were the first during his 10-year tenure with GPD.
Deshund D. Tanner died during a gunfight with the police officers in the McDonald’s parking lot on Connector Road. A Kentucky State Police investigation justified the shooting and the report stated Tanner fired four times at police, even rising to fire again after falling to the ground.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson noted the officers repeatedly ordered Tanner to drop his weapon. Police body cam and smart phone videos along with eye witness reports prove the police did everything possible to try and persuade Tanner to surrender, she said.
“In the middle of a gunfight (the videos and eye witness accounts) show (police) were concerned about (Tanner’s) survival,” said Muse Johnson. “They were setting up staging to take care of him. It showed what a fine job they did and the measures they took to try and get him to stop, which he did not take.”
The police officers received counseling following the incident, Bosse said. The officers were not at the press conference.
“This is a very personal thing,” Bosse said explaining why the officers were not made available to the press. “It is a very difficult thing they went through.”
The investigation included interviews with the officers, witnesses, a firearm round count log, more than 700 photos from the scene and autopsy, videos from police body cam as well as witnesses’ smart phone video, the autopsy report and the toxicology report.
Police were first alerted on April 9, 2021, with reports of a man attempting to enter vehicles at the Marathon Station on the corner of Cherry Blossom Way and Connector Road. The man was driving a black truck with a flat tire and police located him at the McDonald’s, which was a quarter mile from the Marathon Station. Upon seeing the police Tanner fled and began “trying forcibly to open vehicle doors” and eventually entered a passenger vehicle pointing a handgun at the vehicle’s driver and police, states the KSP report.
Police surrounded the vehicle, preventing Tanner from leaving. As the incident unfolded, there were multiple vehicles in the restaurant’s drive-through and civilians walking into and from the restaurant, the report states. Police cordoned off the area, but civilians were nearby. The gunfight occurred just feet from the restaurant’s main entrance.
Police ordered Tanner to drop his weapon, but he failed to comply, states the report. Gunfire was exchanged and Tanner fell to the ground, but attempted to rise while pointing his gun at police, the report states. Police responded with a second volley. Tanner was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died.
“I am proud of their response,” Bosse said about the officers. “They didn’t waver one bit in their responsibilities. They didn’t hesitate to follow the subject who they knew was armed. And they placed themselves between the gunman and the citizens who were still in McDonald’s.
“Yes, I’m very proud.”
