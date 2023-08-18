Four juveniles were arrested Monday, August 14, for stealing and possessing multiple firearms, as well as various items from vehicles.
Juveniles were seen in vehicles via surveillance camera, according to a Georgetown Police Department (GPD) Facebook post.
Officers canvased the area, quickly apprehending three armed juveniles, states the social media post. A fourth armed male was located shortly after.
“We believe these suspects are responsible for the recent string of thefts from vehicles,” officials said.
GPD is asking anyone with information to contact the office at 502-863-7820.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted in apprehending the individuals, according to the post.