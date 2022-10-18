Scott County’s indicator scores fall into the medium area at all levels, according to the Kentucky Summative Assessment released today by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Using a color system, most Scott County schools were rated “yellow” or medium with four schools achieving a “green” or high status and two schools scoring an “orange,” which is just above the lowest level of red. The levels from highest to lowest are blue, green, yellow, orange and red.
Northern Elementary, Western Elementary, Royal Spring Middle and Scott County Middle each scored high or green in the ratings. Lemons Mill Elementary and Southern Elementary were each rated orange. The other schools were rated yellow or medium.
The school district report card showed the following:
—English Learner progress is high at the district’s elementary level, but needs to improve at the secondary level. English Learner is when English is a secondary language for a student.
— Post-secondary readiness and graduation rate are areas that need improvement.
“Our graduation rate decreased slightly, less than a point, but decreased slightly from last year,” said Robin Taylor, district instructional and assessment coordinator. “During the pandemic, some students may have withdrawn, their whereabouts are unknown and we kind of lost track of them. But then they don’t graduate from somewhere else, or we don’t verify that we have, so we are held responsible for that.
“We are going student by student to see if we can verify that, and we have already have captured some of those. We’re putting some protocols into place to ensure this does not happen again.”
Superintendent Billy Parker said the high schools’ six-period schedule is restrictive, so alternative schedules such as a A/B block schedule are being studied to better prepare students and enable students to participate in most classes that are in their interest areas.
“The biggest over arching to such a schedule (A/B block) is it creates a lot of freedom for the student,” Parker said. So, instead of six classes a year, the student will have eight. If there are eight opportunities, we can knock out all of the required minimum graduation requirements and still have some left over class periods for students to use.”
Under the current six-period schedule, some students cannot have extra-curricular classes such as chorus, band or even a career technical class, Parker said. An A/B block schedule would enable students to have their core curricular classes and also have a class that is in their interest areas, he said.
—Scott County has eight TSI schools, which are schools that have a specific subgroup category that is performing at any of the lowest 5 percent rate of Title 1 schools by level. The TSI schools are: Anne Mason Elementary (disability), Lemons Mill Elementary (disability), Southern Elementary (disability), Georgetown Middle (disability), Royal Spring Middle (English Learner and disability), Scott County Middle (English Learner and disability), Great Crossing High (English Learner and disability and Scott County High (disability).
—Overall, reading was the school district’s highest area. Reading levels increased 12 percent at the district level. The elementary and high school levels improved 10-to-13 percent, while the level for middle schools remained the same.
—Proficient math rates improved with middle school rates improving by 12 percent.
—Elementary schools scored highest in writing and reading, but lowest in math. Elementary schools met the district improvement plan goals in reading, math and writing for proficient/distinguished levels,Taylor said.
—Middle schools scored highest in reading and math and lowest in science. Middle schools met the district improvement plan goal in math, but fell slightly behind the goal in reading for proficient/distinguished levels, Taylor said.
—High schools scored the highest in reading and the lowest in science. The high schools met the district improvement plan goals for both reading and math in proficiency/distinguished levels.
—Elementary and high school climate and safety surveys of students fell into the medium range, low at the middle schools. Climate was a little higher than safety for all students.
—ACT schools were higher than the state scores in all areas except English. The school district increased the percentage of students hitting the district benchmark in reading by 15 percent and 8 percent in math as compared to last year. The average ACT scores were” Composite, Scott, 18.4 compared to a state score of 18.3; English, Scott 17, compared to a state average of 17.5; math, Scott 18.1 compared to a state average of 17.7 and reading, Scott 19.6 compared to a state average of 19.
—Post-secondary readiness indicators for Scott County Schools increased 11 percent. “We exceeded our district improvement plan by almost 4 percent,” Taylor said.
The school district plans to look closely at student and subgroup data to determine how to improve teaching and learning, Taylor said. A focused look at disability and English Learners will be a priority for the district, Taylor said. Each school will be responsible for looking at its own data to identify areas for improvement specific to that school, she said.
The school district has a three-year plan of deeper learning work through a grant, that includes instructions from deeper learning coaches and a focus on creating competencies for success, Taylor said.
The full assessment report can be found on the school district’s website at: scott.k12.us.