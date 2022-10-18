Scott County’s indicator scores fall into the medium area at all levels, according to the Kentucky Summative Assessment released today by the Kentucky Department of Education.

Using a color system, most Scott County schools were rated “yellow” or medium with four schools achieving a “green” or high status and two schools scoring an “orange,” which is just above the lowest level of red. The levels from highest to lowest are blue, green, yellow, orange and red.

Tags

Recommended for you