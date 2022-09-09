bootsnpearls

Nancy Leonard, Lisa Estes-Cheatham, Kandice Whitehouse, Mother Karen Workman Booth, Janet Cantrill, Barbara Smith Worsham, Nancy Anderson, and Carol Adams.

 Photo Submitted

 The fourth annual Boots ‘n Pearls fundraiser held June 25 at Equus Run Vineyards raised $15,000 for Elizabeth’s Village. Elizabeth’s Village is a non-profit organization providing transitional housing and support services for women and children in Scott County. Women and children are provided a safe place and access to education, support, and services, including transitional housing, a after school program, and homeless and domestic violence prevention.

Each year, Boots ‘n Pearls focuses on a different local organization or group chosen by The Church of the Holy Trinity’s Episcopalian Church Women (ECW), who host the annual Boots ‘n Pearls fundraising event. “This year choosing a charity was easy, as it provided us an opportunity to assist Elizabeth’s Village in the creation of a domestic violence shelter for the Georgetown community,” said Janet Cantrill, Boots ‘n Pearls Chairwoman. “Providing critical resources for our most vulnerable women and children deserves everyone’s support and participation,” said Cantrill.

Tags

Recommended for you