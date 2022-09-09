The fourth annual Boots ‘n Pearls fundraiser held June 25 at Equus Run Vineyards raised $15,000 for Elizabeth’s Village. Elizabeth’s Village is a non-profit organization providing transitional housing and support services for women and children in Scott County. Women and children are provided a safe place and access to education, support, and services, including transitional housing, a after school program, and homeless and domestic violence prevention.
Each year, Boots ‘n Pearls focuses on a different local organization or group chosen by The Church of the Holy Trinity’s Episcopalian Church Women (ECW), who host the annual Boots ‘n Pearls fundraising event. “This year choosing a charity was easy, as it provided us an opportunity to assist Elizabeth’s Village in the creation of a domestic violence shelter for the Georgetown community,” said Janet Cantrill, Boots ‘n Pearls Chairwoman. “Providing critical resources for our most vulnerable women and children deserves everyone’s support and participation,” said Cantrill.
Elizabeth’s Village Executive Director, Kandice Whitehouse, said “it means a lot that a group of individuals chose to spend the time and energy to create an event that raises funds for our community, and that we have been chosen as the recipient. We truly could not do what we do without the support of our community.”
Whitehouse was presented with the $15,000 check for Elizabeth’s Village on Sept. 6th at ECW’s monthly meeting. She noted, “these dollars will help continue to fund our ongoing programs that are actively serving women and children each and every day. These programs are continuously making a difference in the lives of women and children by preventing homelessness and assisting women in escaping abusive relationships. The money raised will help us continue to make a difference.”
ECW’s 2023 Boots’ n Pearls fundraiser is currently within the preliminary planning stages. However, anyone interested in working with the Church of the Holy Trinity’s ECW in developing, sponsoring, or donating for the upcoming fundraiser can reach out to the Church of the Holy Trinity at holytrinitygt.org or (502) 863-0505.