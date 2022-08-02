The Fourth Annual Elkhorn Float Fest returns this Saturday, Aug. 6.
The family-friendly event begins at 11am and runs until 5 p.m. with the last launch at 2 p.m.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended and tickets can be purchased online. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children, not including floats which can be rented for an additional $10 for a single float or $13 for a double. Rentals will be available through pre-registration only although participants are welcome to bring their own floats. Air will be available on site.
Total float time will be approximately 3-to-4 hours although it will vary based on water currents. There will be a “lunch exit” approximately 1 hour in where participants will be able to purchase lunch from food trucks and a wagon will ferry floaters from the final exit point of the float back to the initial launch site.
Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and parents are encouraged to only bring children who are independent swimmers. All floaters must bring their own life vest and children under the age of 12 are required by law to wear the life vest while older participants are required to have a life vest with them on the vessel. Liability waivers must be completed before participating and will be e-mailed to advanced sign-ups and available at check in.
The float will begin at Peninsula Park, which can be found near 104 Payne Avenue. Visitors may enter through Payne Ave. and follow the signs leading to parking and check-in.
The final concert of the Party on the Square concert series on Historic Downtown Georgetown will be held downtown from 7-10 pm following the float. The concert is free and will feature 2 Cool Band. Streets will be closed to traffic during that time.
