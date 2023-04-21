Recently, Stamping Ground’s fourth blessing box was installed outside of Stamping Ground Christian Church.
“One of the reasons that we did this is (because of) one of our messages (is) to go out and to help people,” Reverend Rachele Holmes said.
Non-perishable food items can go into the blessing box.
In addition to the food that will go in there, there will be a little box for people to ask for prayer should it be needed.
“We thought this would be a really good way to help people receive (food) and also prayer,” she said.
Holmes’ idea for the prayer box within the blessing box goes back to something she did as a hospital chaplain.
“I thought it might be a good idea so that people could put prayer requests in. It’s anonymous if they want it to be,” she said.
Holmes credits Bonda Burton for keeping up with the box and making sure that the blessing box remains full.
“(Burton) was the one who said, ‘we got to make this happen, because these boxes are empty,’” Holmes said.
Holmes’ goal is to at some point in time put a little library within the box as well, she said that they are working on the box a little bit at a time to see how it’s received in Stamping Ground.