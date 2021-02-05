Lily Pearl, a fourth-grader at Eastern Elementary, just wrapped up her own food drive for the AMEN House after two weeks of collecting.
Pearl first posted to social media an enthusiastic video message asking for donations of canned goods and boxed goods.
“I’m giving a food drive to help feed Scott County,” Pearl started the video. “Every time at mealtime my family prays, ‘God, thank you for the food we’re about to receive and please remember those that don’t have enough to eat.’”
Praying that prayer every day made her think of ways she could help her own community, she said in the video. The answer was a food drive.
By the end of the two weeks spent collecting, Lily had gathered over 400 boxed goods and over 500 canned items for the AMEN House, equaling out to 1,199 pounds of food.
Michele Carlisle, AMEN House director, said she and the team of volunteers are ‘nothing but impressed with Lily.’
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Carlisle said.
She also complimented Pearl’s enthusiasm to help feed Scott County.
Susie Pearl, Lily’s mother, mentioned that they are going to continue working with the AMEN House as volunteers and that she is proud of what her daughter has accomplished.
“I just want to feed anyone who is hungry in Scott County,” Lily said.
“I want to do this every year.”
The foundation of the AMEN House are the canned goods, Carlisle said. And while the meal programs are strong, the need for canned goods is there.
With no food drive through the high schools, fair and other annual events that help provide canned goods to the AMEN House, Lily heard about that and stepped up to help, she said.
Kroger also held a food drive for the AMEN House this past weekend and gathered 11 shopping carts full of food, Carlisle said.
“It always comes together,” she said.
To donate to the AMEN House, visit their website, www.amenhouse.org/donate.
