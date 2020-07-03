There will be no parade, but the Fourth of July night skies will feature fireworks.
“We are thrilled to be able to have our fireworks display,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather.
Prather and Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington announced weeks ago the annual Fourth of July parade would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual fireworks display will continue as usual at dusk or around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening at Brooking Park. The Scott County Kiwanis usually sponsored the parade, but this year they will feature music transmitted on 87.9 FM, “so people can experience the ambiance of the celebration of independence.”
There will be no vendors at the park and no personal fireworks will be allowed to be set off in the park for safety reasons.
Even so, officials have urged anyone who wishes to watch the display to observe social distancing and avoid clusters of groups in the park. They have encouraged people to see the display from the Anne Mason Elementary parking lot, along Long Lick Pike (although remember Long Lick Pike is closed at the bypass due to construction of a round-about) and U.S. 25 as well as the park, itself.
Sales of personal fireworks have been brisk, so officials expect a lot of activity in various neighborhoods. Georgetown council member Todd Stone is urging people to remember the law and to be considerate of others.
“I know it is only fun, but be kind to those with PTSD, autism, other medical conditions, those who work different shifts,” Todd said during the city council meeting and later posted to his Facebook page. “Not to mention those animals that also are scared by fireworks.”
Todd posted the city ordinance on his Facebook page which states fireworks can be legally set off only between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. within the city limits except for Fourth of July when the deadline is midnight.
Scott County does not have a specific ordinance for fireworks, but has a noise ordinance.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.