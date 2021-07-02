The Scott County Kiwanis Club will host the Scott County/Georgetown Fourth of July Parade on July 3 at 11 a.m. in downtown Georgetown. The theme for the parade is “Celebrating Women’s Contributions to America”.
Those participating in the parade should arrive at the staging location on East College Street starting at 9:30 a.m. Entries must be in line by 10:30 a.m., or they may not be judged.
Line up will be on College Street, which will be considered a one-way street on July 3. The parade will begin on Military Street, but entries are asked to enter College Street from Broadway heading east. Parking will not be permitted in the staging area.
For more information, visit the Scott County Kiwanis website at scott-county.kiwanisone.org.