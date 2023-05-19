Students across Scott County will now receive breakfast and lunch free of charge in the coming academic year under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Program. The decision was made at the May 16 special called meeting of the Scott County Board of Education (BOE). 

The meeting opened with recognition of Southern Elementary special education teacher Kelsey McKinney. McKinney was recently named Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative Outstanding Special Educator of the Year. 

