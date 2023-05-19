Students across Scott County will now receive breakfast and lunch free of charge in the coming academic year under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Program. The decision was made at the May 16 special called meeting of the Scott County Board of Education (BOE).
The meeting opened with recognition of Southern Elementary special education teacher Kelsey McKinney. McKinney was recently named Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative Outstanding Special Educator of the Year.
“She’s dedicated to each of her students, caring for them and making them feel welcome and loved,” said Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker. “Kelsey is a leader in her school and for our district, and we are certainly glad to be able to celebrate this achievement with her.”
Anthony Thomas with Clotfelter-Samokar, a Lexington architecture firm, presented a construction update about progress underway at the new Scott County High School. The full form of the building is built on the property, said Thomas.
Construction continues on the interior of the building, including the central staircase, labs, gym and other facilities. The outdoor athletic complexes are also underway, he said.
Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Emmons presented the district’s Lau plan for English language learning students. The plan focuses on the English language development, academic achievement and the goals of the coming year, said Emmons.
“We are going to continue the efforts that have been put in place for this year with the addition of some more professional development around some of the pieces that we are going to be getting in the future around translation services, translation apps, and translation equipment so that our schools, not only are EL (english language) teachers but also our school administrators and staff are going to be trained on that,” she said.
Across the district, 32 languages are being spoken, said Emmons.
A resolution between the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) and the Scott County Board of Education passed. Currently, two officers from GPD serve as school resource officers (SROs) in the county. The resolution allows for up to five officers at no additional cost to the board.
“Both the city and county are engaging in discussions amongst themselves, the potential for providing additional officers,” said Parker. “So, in the case of this agreement, this would be a situation where we’re not really looking to exceed the potential of five.”
The tentative budget for the 2023-2024 year was reviewed and approved during the meeting. The budget is based on 8,956 students and funding within it is consistent with this number, said Finance Director Gina Amos.
The beginning fund balance is estimated to be around $10 million, said Amos. Debt service payments for the upcoming year are approximately $18.2 million, and the district estimates receiving $19.1 million from the funding used for these payments, leaving $879,000 left in the capital outlay fund, she said.
88.41% of the budget currently, “not including anything we’ve yet to do, is dedicated to salary,” said Parker.
In the upcoming year’s budget, the percentage of the budget for salary can be expected to increase slightly, said Amos.
The final working budget will be seen by the Board of Education on September 30.
The BOE also approved the 2023-2024 salary schedule.
“One of the things I heard last year more than anything from our people was the fact that we have those “bands”... where you get stuck in a band for four or five years, you don’t see an increase as your years of experience go up, and then all of a sudden you get a big jump,” said Parker.
The board is looking to “clean that up” over the next four years incrementally, he said.
Every employee, with the band adjustment alone, “would result in every employee getting a little something every year while we’re putting these incremental fixes to it,” said Parker.
Certified employees, with step increases to pay and the band adjustment, can expect a 3% increase in salary. This salary increase is the largest certified employees have received since the 2007-2008 school year, said Parker.
Following a closed session, the BOE passed a resolution to file a civil action lawsuit against social media companies. According to the resolution, the board is seeking “damages suffered by Scott County Public Schools and to seek other appropriate relief; including injunctive relief.”
“Whereas, public schools in Kentucky have been significantly impacted by the resulting crisis from overexposure to social media because school districts are one of the main providers or facilitators of mental health supports and services for school-aged children in the community,” the resolution reads.
Ronald Johnson, of the Hendy, Johnson, Vaughn and Emery law firm of Louisville is handling the suit.
Memorandums of understanding (MOU) between the BOE and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission; the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Department of Agriculture; the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation and Education and Labor Cabinet; and Baylor University were approved.
Agreements between the BOE and Hands on Therapy; Southern Kentucky Speech Therapy; the Toyota USA Foundation; and Schools PLP were also approved.