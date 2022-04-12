Anthony Ray Hinton gave a lecture at Georgetown College on April 7, speaking about his experiences living on death-row as an innocent man.
“I wish today I could look you in the eye and tell you that the state of Alabama made an honest mistake…” Hinton said in his lecture. “But the state of Alabama did not make an honest mistake. The state of Alabama knew that I was not the person who committed that crime.”
He was found guilty of the murder of two fast food employees in 1985. Hinton plead his innocence throughout the year and a half trial, and continued to plead his innocence until he was exonerated in 2015 thanks to the persistent efforts of lawyer Bryan Stevenson with the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).
While incarcerated, Hinton was approached with the offer of potential plea deals, but he refused any such offer.
“My mother told me at the age of 12, if I was man enough to bend down and pick up a rock, and if I was man enough to throw that rock, I should be man enough to say I had thrown that rock. But this is one rock I did not throw,” he said.
Hinton said he could not look the victims’ families in the eye and tell them he had killed their loved ones when he hadn’t.
The EJI’s efforts have removed Hinton along with 151 other prisoners from the nation’s death rows. In the United States, about one in 10 people on death row are innocent of the crimes they are charged with, according to the EJI. Hinton now uses his time to inform the public and educate students of these statistics, as well as what it is like to live for nearly 30 years in prison as an innocent man, awaiting the scheduling of your final day on Earth.
Hinton wrote about this in detail in his book, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” which went on to be a New York Times Best Seller and was featured in Oprah’s Book Club.
He was also awarded an honorary Doctorate from St. Bonaventure University of New York, where he gave one of his first lectures after he was freed.
After Hinton spoke in the John Hill Chapel at Georgetown Campus, he sat down in the Cralle Student Center signing his books and meeting the people of Scott County, as well as the students of Georgetown College. Hinton spoke as part of the Danford Thomas Memorial Lecture, which was established in 1920 in honor of the Georgetown College professor.
For more information on the EJI, or if you want to read more about Anthony Ray Hinton’s life, visit eji.org.
