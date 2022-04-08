Fans and mourners gathered Tuesday at Old Friends Farm on Paynes Depot Road to honor Medina Spirit, the disqualified winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby.
Medina Spirit’s ashes were buried alongside those of Charismatic and War Emblem, two other Kentucky Derby winners. Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 after a workout at Santa Anita Park racetrack of a presumed heart attack. While a necropsy did not determine a definitive cause of death, the findings were “compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death,” according to a report from the California Horse Racing Board.
“[Medina Spirit] was an overachiever that just, you know, gave it his all and it’s been a very emotional ride for us, I just feel he never should have been disqualified,” his trainer Bob Baffert told the News-Graphic.
Baffert and his wife Jill sent 147 red roses to the memorial for guests to take as souvenir or to lay next to Medina’s headstone, presumably a nod to the horse’s initial victory in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby. Baffert is currently serving a 90-day suspension related to Medina Spirit’s disqualification in the Derby, a disqualification which was ordered by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission based on the presence of betamethasone in the horse’s post-race blood test. Baffert and Medina’s Spirit’s owners, Zedan Racing, are currently appealing the KHRC’s ruling.
The event was well-attended, despite a steady stream of rain, with cars parked on the grass up and down the road.
“We are so honored and privileged to be able to have him here at Old Friends so people can come and visit and pay their respects,” said Michael Blowen, president and founder of Old Friends Farm. “Look at all these people here in the rain.”
Blowen said they were lucky to find a headstone for the occasion on short notice. “It had to be black, and it had to be shiny and had to be beautiful,” said Blowen. Headstones are currently on backorder and many people are waiting five-to-six months to receive one, but they were able to have Medina Spirits’ headstone installed just the day before the ceremony.
“You know victories. You don’t have to win by a lot. You just have to make sure you’ve crossed the finish line on time,” Blowen said.
Among the attendees were numerous volunteers and other members of the Old Friends community. Jane McClaren, a regular tour guide at Old Friends, said she moved to Kentucky from South Carolina in 2015 in order to be able to volunteer at the Thoroughbred retirement farm. She said she believes Blowen has been successful where so many others have failed because he is “fearless” and never lost faith in the idea that people would want to come and visit famous horses.
“I think finally, what we’ve proven is that if you get the right horses, people come from all over the world to see them,” said Blowen.
Old Friends, located at 1841 Paynes Depot Road in Georgetown, is home to over 200 retired Thoroughbred racehorses. According to the organization’s website they have more stakes-winning Thoroughbreds than any other farm in the Bluegrass and the farm attracts over 20,000 visitors each year. Medina Spirit’s gravesite will continue to be open to visitors during tours which are regularly offered Thursday-Sunday and by special appointment. Reservations are required.
