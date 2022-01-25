JoAnna Fryman, a nine-year veteran on the Scott County Board of Education resigned Thursday during the board’s regular meeting.
Fryman, who represents District 2, said she has built a new home located outside her district, requiring her resignation.
“I have really enjoyed all my time on the Scott County School Board,” she said. “As you know some of my first few years were a little more turbulent, but I still believe through all that we were doing great things for Scott County Schools.
“I believe we have been good stewards of Scott County’s taxpayer dollars. We’ve done the best we could for Scott County Schools.”
Each school board member paid tribute to Fryman.
Superintendent Billy Parker praised Fryman’s attention to detail, willingness to hold him and others accountable and her dedication to the schools.
“During her nine year tenure on the Scott County Board of Education, JoAnna Fryman has served our community with thoughtful diligence and dedication,” said Parker. “I value her keen attention to detail and respect her leadership through the hiring of two superintendents and the opening of several new schools.
“Mrs. Fryman was a constant advocate for the best interests of our students and staff. We are thankful for her service and wish her well in the future.”
Fryman was in the first year of her latest term. The school board will advertise to fill the vacancy locally until Feb. 8, then review the applicants. Eventually the board will select someone to fill Fryman’s seat until the November election. The public notice for the vacancy is included in this edition of the News-Graphic in its Public Notices.
The District 2 seat will be on the ballot for the November election and that individual elected will complete the remainder of the term, which will be two years.
Districts 4 and 5 of the school board will also be up for election this fall. Deadline for school board candidates to file is in August.
