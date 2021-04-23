Elizabeth Gabehart has been named the new principal of Scott County High School.
“Helping others reach their greatest potential has always been my driving force as an educator,” Gabehart said. “It is an honor to walk hand in hand with students, staff and our community to ensure excellence at all levels at SCHS.”
Gabehart has been assistant principal of SCHS since 2019. Prior to this, she taught for 12 years at Anne Mason Elementary School and began her career teaching at Garth Elementary School. She then went on to be an instructional coach and curriculum, instruction and assessment coach for Franklin County Schools.
“Elizabeth Gabehrat is enthusiastic about student success,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “During her career, she has served nearly 20 years in Scott County Schools proving her ability to build meaningful and genuine relationships with all stakeholders.”
Gabehart herself is a 1992 graduate of SCHS. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and her master’s degrees from both Georgetown College and EKU.
“As a Scott County native and SCHS grad, Ms. Gabehart truly understands and appreciates the needs of SCHS,” said Billy Parker, assistant superintendent and chair of the selection committee. “She is a known and active member of the SCHS community and has a reputation for being readily available to support staff and willing to do what it takes to meet the needs of students.
Gabehart said she is looking forward to starting her new role as principal.
“I believe that being a lifelong, active part of this community will allow me the unique ability to motivate and grow the current and future students of SCHS,” she said.
Gabehart is taking over the role from Meocha Williams, who was named the new assistant superintendent of Student Learning for Scott County Schools last month. Williams had served as principal of SCHS since 2018.
“With her years of experience, professionalism and strength in communication, Meocha Williams is well prepared to lead Scott County Schools as chief academic officers,” Hub said.
Williams will officially step into the role in July 2021.
“Over the last several years, Scott County has become my home away from,” Williams said. “We have always held a high standard of excellence in academics. I am blessed and excited to join our district team to continue the fork we’ve started and do great things for students.”
Williams currently serves on the Scott County Schools Recovery Team, which is working to meet the learning needs of students resulting from the pandemic. Parker shared his excitement to work alongside Williams moving forward.
“I am excited to work alongside Meocha Williams,” he said. “She joins a strong team in the Office of Student Learning and I am eager to see their continued progress.”
Williams earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville and her master’s degrees from Georgetown College and EKU, and she is currently enrolled in a doctoral program at EKU.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.