Incumbent Katie Gabhart held off former judge Rob Johnson to be elected to the 14th Judicial District Division 2 Circuit Court Judge.
Gabhart and Johnson engaged in the most heated, controversial race on the local ballot. Gabhart pulled 54.25 percent of the votes with 9,136 to Johnson’s 7,705 or 45.75 percent.
The results are unofficial.
“I am honored and humbled that the voters have spoken and selected me to serve the next eight years as Circuit Judge of Division Two of the 14th Judicial Circuit for Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties.” Gabhart stated in a Facebook post. “I am thankful for the wonderful people who have walked along beside my family and me during this long campaign, both literally and figuratively.
“I have already begun the process of fulfilling my campaign promise of expanding recovery courts in our Circuit and hope to make a positive impact on our community through these valuable programs. My late father always taught me to leave a place better than I found it and that is my pledge to you.”
Incumbent Division 1 Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox was unchallenged and re-elected.
Bolton Bevins appears to have been elected to district judge, 14th Judicial District, 1st Division over William Rich. Bevins pulled 9,654 votes or 67.21 percent over Rich who had 4,711 or 32.79 percent of the vote. Sean Christopher Marcum was a write-in candidate and his vote total was 195 votes.
Other judicial races included:
—Incumbent Lisa Hart Morgan was unchallenged for Family Court Judge in the 14th Judicial District.
—Joe Fooks was elected Family Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District, 4th Division.
—Sarah Robb Hays was elected District Judge, 14th Judicial District, 2nd Division.
—Pamela R. Goodwine was elected Judge of the Court of Appeals 5th Appellate District 1st Division.
—Glenn Acres was elected Judge of the Court of Appeals 5th Appellate District, 2nd Division.
Incumbent Scott County magistrate Kelly Corman easily survived a challenge, while newcomer Ryan Pratt captured a seat on the fiscal court, according to unofficial election results.
All other magistrates and the judge-executive were unopposed.
Republican Corman defeated Democrat Vincent Morris 2,600 votes to 1,348 to continue to represent the Fourth District.
Davila, a Democrat, was appointed to the fiscal court earlier this year, but fell to GOP candidate Pratt, the son of State Representative Philip Pratt. Ryan Pratt pulled 1,985 votes over Davila’s 1,462.
Rick Hostetler, First District, Robert Jones, Second District, Chad Wallace, Third District, Dwayne Ellison, Fifth District and David Livingston, Seventh District, were each elected unopposed. All but Jones are incumbents. Jones defeated incumbent Alvin Lyons in the primary and was unopposed in the general election.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington was also re-elected unopposed when Democrat challenger Charlie Hoffman withdrew from the race earlier in the campaign.
Every member of the Scott County Fiscal Court is a Republican.
Two new members were elected to the Scott County Board of Education, while Wendy Young was elected after being appointed earlier this year.
Becky Nelson was elected to the Fourth Educational District defeating Stephen Smith. Nelson collected 61.7 percent of the votes in her district.
“I’m just honored that the people of Northern Scott County would put their trust in me to represent them on the school board,” Nelson said. “And, as an educator myself, and a passion for education, and now as a semi-retired educator, I have the time, the energy and the background to serve my community. That’s really what I want to do at this stage in my life.
“Since I retired. I have lived in Scott County for 21 years, but the first 15 of those years I was commuting to Frankfort because I worked for Franklin County Public Schools. So, I really, in my retirement since 2016, have worked to learn my community and I want to be a part of this community and looking for ways to serve them. I started out, I’ve been six years on the SCPL board, and currently president. (I’ve learned a lot (of) how a board operates and I’ve really enjoyed serving the community in that aspect. I thought with my background, and expertise as a board member, I could translate that to the school board. And, my interests have always been with students and student success. That’s why this will be a really nice transition for me where I can just help the community in a new way. “
Elaine Ratliff survived a five-person race to represent the Fifth Educational District on the school board. Ratliff defeated, among others, incumbent Stephanie Watson Powers. Others in the race were Christopher Logan, Elizabeth Crossley and Marjean Long. Ratliff pulled 33.86 percent of the votes with Powers in second with 23.9 percent of the ballots cast.
Ratliff was not available for comment.
Incumbent Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson defeated Ben Sargent for re-election, Johnson pulled 13,698 votes or 67.92 percent of the ballots.
Other Scott County election results include:
—U.S. Senator: Republican Rand Paul 12,302 votes, Democrat Charles Booker, 8,198 votes.
—U.S. Representative: Republican Andy Barr, 13,593 votes, Democrat Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young, 6,043 votes.
—State Representative 62nd Representative District: Republican Phillip R. Pratt, 11,054 votes.
—State Representative 88th Representative District: Republican Jim Coleman, 2,410 votes, Democrat Cherlynn Stevenson, 1,838 votes.
—Property Valuation Administrator: Republican John A. Burke, 14,845 votes.
—County Attorney: Republican Cameron R. Culbertson, 15,297 votes.
—Scott County Sheriff: Republican Tony Hampton, 15,707 votes.
—Scott County Jailer: Republican Derran C. Broyles, 15,140 votes.
—Scott County Coroner: Republican Mark Sutton with 14,375 votes, Lana Pennington, 1,134 votes.
—County Surveyor: Joel Day, 61 votes.
—Constable 1st Magisterial District: Republican Ian C. Beattie, 2,107 votes, Democrat Lane T. Crawley 1,011 votes.
—Constable 2nd Magisterial District: Republican Chris Moeller, 1,466 votes, Democrat Paul Goodman, 914 votes.
—Constable 3rd Magisterial District: Republican Dave Willis, 2,621 votes.
—Constable 4th Magisterial District: Republican Steven Potter, 2,878 votes.
—Constable 5th Magisterial District: Republican Paul A. Buta, 605 votes, Democrat William E. Mason, 688 votes.
—Constable 6th Magisterial District: Matthew Elam, 33, Monte A. Riffle, 4 votes.
—Constable 7th Magisterial District: Republican Charles T. Dedman II, 1,302 votes.
—Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors: Robert Haley Conway, 9,644 votes, M. Keith Tingle, 7,343 votes.
—Mayor City of Sadieville: Robbie L. Wagoner, 70 votes, Kimberly M. White, 23 votes, Brian Reese, 22 votes.
—City Commissioners of Sadieville (Four positions): Jennifer C. Halsey, 71 votes, Debra Stamper, 71 votes, Joshua Adam Cornett, 56 votes, Victor Stanley, 50 votes, Jean Epperson Stanley, 49 votes.
—Mayor City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy, 121 votes, Dale Lee Perry with 65 votes.
—Commissioners City of Stamping Ground (Four positions): Billy Swartz, 154 votes, David H. Clark with 130 votes, Jennifer Murphy Jones, 116 votes, Kendra Headed Murphy, 106 votes.